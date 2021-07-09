NBA Rumors: Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley Likely to Land Magic Job

The Orlando Magic are gearing up for a rebuild this upcoming season. Orlando's front office signaled new beginnings after trading away key standout players before last season's trade deadline kicked in.

With no desire to help lead a rebuild once again, Magic head coach Steve Clifford mutually parted ways with the organization. That led Orlando's front office to start a head coaching search for the first time since the 2018 season.

Soon, that search is expected to conclude. According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Magic have decided the frontrunner for their coaching search is Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley.

Mosley, a 42-year-old Milwaukee-born former player, has bounced around quite a bit since his playing days in the NCAA at Colorado. Although he never played professionally in the states, Mosley landed his first coaching job with the Denver Nuggets in 2005 as a player development coach.

Within two years, he was officially named a Nuggets assistant and remained one for three seasons before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010. Following a four-year stint with the Cavs, Mosley made his move to the Dallas Mavericks organization, where he really made a name for himself.

For the last seven seasons, Mosley was a key contributor to the Mavs' coaching staff. Although Mosley was considered for Dallas' head coaching vacancy following Rick Carlisle's decision to part ways with the organization, the Mavs decided to hire Jason Kidd after undergoing a short-lived search.

Despite not getting a job with the team he spent seven seasons with, it seems Mosley will land a head coaching position after all. While talks are reportedly still ongoing, the Orlando coaching position is Mosley's to lose -- and it seems it's only a matter of time before negotiations close and he's named the Magic's next head coach.