NBA Rumors: Nets Won't Allow Ben Simmons to Make His Debut vs. Sixers?

Ben Simmons hasn't played an actual game of basketball since last season. When he played against the Atlanta Hawks as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs was the last time he was spotted on the floor.

Following that Game 7 loss to Atlanta, Simmons asked for a change of scenery. As the three-time All-Star mentioned, there's been a buildup of realization that he needed to play for a new team, the star guard wasn't mentally prepared to play for the Sixers throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season.

The Sixers attempted to trade Simmons away, but they couldn't find the right deal right away. Although they wanted Simmons to return, the veteran guard confirmed he would hold out instead.

Simmons missed over 50 games for the Sixers this season. It became clear he would stay off the court for the entire season if he weren't traded, but the Sixers and the Brooklyn Nets got a deal done.

By sending Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks to the Nets, Brooklyn traded James Harden and Paul Millsap to Philadelphia.

Once the deal went through, Sixers fans made it clear they couldn't wait until the Brooklyn Nets came to Philadelphia on March 10, as there's a chance Simmons could play against his former team for the first time then.

Simmons' Return to Philly is Unlikely?

During his introductory press conference with the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons mentioned that he hoped to be ready to play by early March so he could face his former team. However, it's becoming less likely that will be the case.

ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently made it known that he's confident the Sixers will not face Simmons when the Nets head to South Philly next month.

"One thing I am confident with, that won't be his first game," said Wojnarowski, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They are not going to allow Ben Simmons to make his debut there."

The Nets probably won't allow Simmons to debut in Philadelphia, but is there a chance he could debut another time and still face the Sixers?

That idea seems unlikely as well. On Saturday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Nets don't have a timetable for Simmons' return -- especially now since he's dealing with back soreness.

There's a chance that Simmons could return before the March 10 matchup, but all signs are pointing towards Simmons' return to Philadelphia being delayed once again.

