Philadelphia 76ers fans love a great reunion. And the organization always seems open to them as well. While it doesn't happen often, the Sixers are typically always keeping tabs on former players who become available via free agency or who are on the trade block.

Over the last couple of seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans have fielded calls regarding their veteran guard, Jrue Holiday. Anytime the trade deadline approaches, Holiday's name is always relevant.

But the Pelicans haven't sent him packing yet. Will that change this year? It seems the chances are much higher. At 30-years-old, Holiday is still recognized as one of the better guards in the NBA. He just hasn't played on a contending team.

Now, close to a dozen teams are looking to change that. As front offices around the NBA are looking to beef up their rosters with good players from struggling teams, Jrue Holiday has become quite popular.

While the Sixers don't seem to be favorites to land Holiday this season, they could very well be one of the ten-plus teams looking into a possible trade for their former guard. Can the Sixers actually afford a trade for Holiday, though?

What's the Price Tag?

According to Sports Illustrated's own Chris Mannix, Holiday continues to draw "significant league-wide interest." Knowing the demand is high, the Pelicans are driving the price up -- and it's going to cost at least a top-ten pick this year to get the veteran guard.

Per Mannix, several of the inquiring teams outside of the top ten range are searching for deals to get themselves within that range so they can flip the pick for Holiday. The Denver Nuggets are believed to be a top contender for Holiday consistently.

With Daryl Morey running the show in Philly, anything is possible. But a blockbuster trade for Jrue Holiday might be too much trouble for the Sixers who need particular types of players to build around Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Holiday would be an upgrade at either guard position for the Sixers, but his 35-percent from beyond-the-arc makes it hard to justify packaging a big trade for him when the 76ers could look elsewhere for a better fit. Don't rule a Sixers trade for Holiday out entirely -- but understand it's far from a guarantee the 76ers win the sweepstakes for him.

