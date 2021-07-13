NBA Rumors: Pelicans Plan to Hire Willie Green as Head Coach

A former Philadelphia 76ers player could soon become a head coach in the NBA. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the New Orleans Pelicans have been eyeing up former Sixers guard Willie Green as they search for a new head coach after Stan Van Gundy's lone season running the show.

At this point, it seems there is only a matter of time before the Pelicans make it official. Per Charania's latest league-wide news dump, the Pelicans are already planning to hire Green, who serves as an assistant to Monty Williams with the Phoenix Suns.

Although he's just 39-years-old, Green has a long history in the NBA. After wrapping up his college playing stint at the University of Detroit Mercy in 2003, Green was drafted in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft. Despite being selected by the Seattle SuperSonics, Green was flipped to Philadelphia on the same night.

With the Sixers, Green made a name for himself early as a reliable bench piece and spent the majority of his career coming off the 76ers' bench. After spending seven seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, Green was traded to the New Orleans Hornets during the 2010 offseason.

For the next five seasons, Green bounced around the NBA. After his lone season in New Orleans, the veteran guard signed with the Atlanta Hawks and was later traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. After spending two seasons out West, Green joined the Orlando Magic, where he played the final 52 games of his career.

Following a solid playing career, Green jumped right into coaching. In 2016, he joined the Golden State Warriors' staff as an assistant. Then in 2019, he linked up with Monty Williams in Phoenix, where they're currently on an NBA Finals run. While Green has been a critical addition to Williams' staff, it's now time for him to get an opportunity to run things on his own. It seems he'll be doing that next season in New Orleans.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.