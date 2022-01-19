Rumor: Pistons' Jerami Grant Package for Simmons Didn't Impress Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hasn't spoken much since the Ben Simmons saga started. Despite keeping a low profile as he navigates through the trade market, Morey has made one thing crystal clear: Ben Simmons won't get traded unless the Sixers receive an All-Star in return.

Of course, there are rumors that a possible loophole exists if there is a team out there willing to take on Simmons and Philadelphia's veteran max forward, Tobias Harris, but that type of deal hasn't been deeply discussed at this point.

Instead, teams are zeroing in on Simmons and seeing if a package of several non-All-Stars could move the needle for the 76ers. Some teams have tried it and were met with resistance.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Detroit Pistons are among those who found out that not having a superstar won't get you very far in trade talks with Daryl Morey when it comes to Simmons.

The Rejected Package

"Daryl Morey’s front office has thus far rebuffed any Simmons offer that hasn’t included an All-Star-caliber partner for Joel Embiid who’s on the Sixers’ wish list. The Pistons’ package of Grant, Saddiq Bey, Kelly Olynyk and a first-round pick, for example, was not met with much enthusiasm by Philadelphia brass, league sources told B/R. But when that deal construct began to circle around rival NBA front offices this fall, it also alerted teams to Grant’s surprising availability."

Ben Simmons is the top available prospect on the trade market. Jerami Grant might be the next one in line based on what we know.

As the Sixers have had their eyes on players such as Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and James Harden -- it's apparent that a player like Grant won't move the needle. And while Saddiq Bey and Kelly Olynyk are nice complements, that package doesn't equate to a veteran All-Star to pair alongside Joel Embiid.

Whether Simmons will get moved or not this season is unclear. But it's pretty evident that he won't be Detroit-bound as the Pistons don't have the star power to get a deal Simmons-centric deal done with the Sixers.

