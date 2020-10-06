SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA Rumors: Is the Price for Thunder's Chris Paul Set?

Justin Grasso

Last summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder became the butt of many NBA fans' jokes as they dealt their top star, Russell Westbrook, in exchange for Houston Rockets guard, Chris Paul. Many believed the Thunder's idea to snag a then 34-year-old point guard for a prime Russell Westbrook was a bad idea.

But Oklahoma City was ready to try something different. Shockingly, the Thunder panned out well in 2020. As many believed they were a longshot to clinch a spot in the postseason, the Thunder ended up exceeding expectations with a record of 44-28 along with a ticket to the playoffs as the fifth seed. 

While Paul was a huge boost for a young Thunder team, Oklahoma City understands they should head for a rebuild. Therefore, they parted ways with head coach Billy Donovan after five seasons, and could soon part ways with Paul also.

The 35-year-old guard isn't necessarily making a push to leave the Thunder, but moving on could be beneficial on both ends. For OKC, they can acquire younger talent along with picks -- while Paul can end up on a team that's looking to contend for a championship during the 2020-2021 season. 

Over the last few months, a few reports have indicated the Philadelphia 76ers could be one of the rumored contenders interested in Paul -- but at what cost would it take to get him? According to the New York Posts' Marc Berman, Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is "likely" seeking a first-round pick and a young prospect "amid" his rookie contract. 

For the Sixers, they have a few players who could draw the Thunder's attention, such as Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Marial Shayok, and even Shake Milton. Ideally, Philly would likely want to part ways with Al Horford if they make any notable deal this offseason, but it's unlikely a rebuilding organization wants to take on a declining center, who is 34-years-old. If the Sixers are interested in reuniting Paul with head coach Doc Rivers, it will take a lot more than their aging center and a later pick to get him here. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Doc Rivers, Elton Brand Will Work Together

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers won't have an executive role with the Sixers, but he does plan to work together with Elton Brand regarding personnel moves.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris to Serve as Player Rep on NBA Foundation

The NBPA has appointed players to serve on the committees for the NBA Foundation. Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris will reportedly serve as a player rep.

Justin Grasso

76ers Job Intrigued Rivers Enough to Avoid a Break

After wrapping up his seventh season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers was ready to take a break from coaching. Then, the Philadelphia 76ers came calling.

Justin Grasso

76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin Praises Doc Rivers Hire

Philadelphia 76ers Co-Partner Michael Rubin recently discussed the team's decision to hire former Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Might Ditch his Nickname This Season

Although he's known as Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers' newest head coach might ditch his nickname for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Accountability is Key for 76ers HC Doc Rivers

Coming in to coach the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers made it clear that accountability is key for his team.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Says Simmons, Embiid Combo 'Clearly Works'

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers believes the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combination clearly works on the court.

Justin Grasso

Doc Rivers Ready to Meet Philadelphia on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is back in Philly this week, and he's ready to meet the city's fans and media.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Richardson React to Jimmy Butler's Game 3 Performance

In Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler went off. Philadelphia 76ers starters Joel Embiid and Josh Richardson were paying attention as they reacted to Butler's performance on Twitter.

Justin Grasso

76ers Reportedly Plan to Keep Key Front Office Personnel

After showing signs of a potential rebuild in the front office, the Philadelphia 76ers don't plan to unload key personnel as everybody expected.

Justin Grasso