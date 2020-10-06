Last summer, the Oklahoma City Thunder became the butt of many NBA fans' jokes as they dealt their top star, Russell Westbrook, in exchange for Houston Rockets guard, Chris Paul. Many believed the Thunder's idea to snag a then 34-year-old point guard for a prime Russell Westbrook was a bad idea.

But Oklahoma City was ready to try something different. Shockingly, the Thunder panned out well in 2020. As many believed they were a longshot to clinch a spot in the postseason, the Thunder ended up exceeding expectations with a record of 44-28 along with a ticket to the playoffs as the fifth seed.

While Paul was a huge boost for a young Thunder team, Oklahoma City understands they should head for a rebuild. Therefore, they parted ways with head coach Billy Donovan after five seasons, and could soon part ways with Paul also.

The 35-year-old guard isn't necessarily making a push to leave the Thunder, but moving on could be beneficial on both ends. For OKC, they can acquire younger talent along with picks -- while Paul can end up on a team that's looking to contend for a championship during the 2020-2021 season.

Over the last few months, a few reports have indicated the Philadelphia 76ers could be one of the rumored contenders interested in Paul -- but at what cost would it take to get him? According to the New York Posts' Marc Berman, Thunder General Manager Sam Presti is "likely" seeking a first-round pick and a young prospect "amid" his rookie contract.

For the Sixers, they have a few players who could draw the Thunder's attention, such as Matisse Thybulle, Zhaire Smith, Marial Shayok, and even Shake Milton. Ideally, Philly would likely want to part ways with Al Horford if they make any notable deal this offseason, but it's unlikely a rebuilding organization wants to take on a declining center, who is 34-years-old. If the Sixers are interested in reuniting Paul with head coach Doc Rivers, it will take a lot more than their aging center and a later pick to get him here.

