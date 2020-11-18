SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA Rumors: Rockets Owner Doesn't Want to Trade James Harden to Sixers

Justin Grasso

Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is ready to pack his bags and head out to the East Coast. His team's front office isn't willing to make it happen right now, though. 

For the last week or so, Harden has expressed concerns behind the scenes regarding the future of the Rockets. As he believes the team's window for competing for a championship has closed after last season, the 31-year-old guard is ready to join another team of superstars for a chance at a ring.

At this point, we know Harden's top two destinations -- the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. While many assumed the Sixers have an advantage in this situation considering their new President of Basketball Operations used to run the Rockets' front office -- it turns out Daryl Morey might not have a chance at getting Harden to Philly.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta specifically doesn't like the idea of trading Harden to Morey. "Will Tilman Fertitta trade James Harden to Daryl Morey? I’ve been told probably not," O'Connor reports. "I think Morey would offer way more than just Ben Simmons, but I’ve still been told unlikely that Fertitta wouldn’t trade him to Morey.”

While a deal for Harden would have to involve two-time All-Star Ben Simmons at the least, it seems the Rockets won't even consider it. Plus, the 76ers have been reportedly hesitant to move on from Simmons as well.

A Sixers trade involving James Harden shouldn't be ruled out entirely, but it's becoming clear that Houston is extremely hesitant to move the former MVP. And if they do happen to change their minds, it's unlikely he lands anywhere else other than Brooklyn.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Announced Structure for 76ers' 2020-2021 Season

Although the full schedules aren't ready, the NBA announced the structure of the Philadelphia 76ers' schedule for next season.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Prefers Mavericks Over 76ers

Possible Philadelphia 76ers trade target Buddy Hield reportedly prefers landing with the Dallas Mavericks over anybody.

Justin Grasso

76ers Won't Trade Ben Simmons for James Harden

The Houston Rockets don't want to discuss any trades with the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden unless Ben Simmons is in the conversation.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixers Veteran James Ennis Becomes a Free Agent

Orlando Magic guard and former Sixers player James Ennis declined his player option for next season.

Justin Grasso

76ers: James Harden Makes His Intentions Clear

Philadelphia 76ers trade target James Harden has made his intentions very clear as of late.

Justin Grasso

Bucks Land Top 76ers Trade Target Jrue Holiday

The Milwaukee Bucks, not the Philadelphia 76ers, have made a trade for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

Justin Grasso

76ers Take UNC's Cole Anthony in 2020 Mock Draft

With the 2020 NBA Draft days away, Sports Illustrated mocks UNC's Cole Anthony to the Philadelphia 76ers at pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

76ers are a Preferred Destination for James Harden

As Houston Rockets guard James Harden wants to be traded, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly a preferred destination for him.

Justin Grasso

Phoenix Suns Trade for Sixers Target Chris Paul

The Sixers have reportedly been interested in Chris Paul in the past, but the Phoenix Suns ultimately landed the veteran guard on Monday.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Harden Wants Out, Rockets Won't Let Go

Houston Rockets guard James Harden reportedly asked for a trade. The chances of the Rockets honoring that request seems slim right now.

Justin Grasso