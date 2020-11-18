Houston Rockets superstar James Harden is ready to pack his bags and head out to the East Coast. His team's front office isn't willing to make it happen right now, though.

For the last week or so, Harden has expressed concerns behind the scenes regarding the future of the Rockets. As he believes the team's window for competing for a championship has closed after last season, the 31-year-old guard is ready to join another team of superstars for a chance at a ring.

At this point, we know Harden's top two destinations -- the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. While many assumed the Sixers have an advantage in this situation considering their new President of Basketball Operations used to run the Rockets' front office -- it turns out Daryl Morey might not have a chance at getting Harden to Philly.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta specifically doesn't like the idea of trading Harden to Morey. "Will Tilman Fertitta trade James Harden to Daryl Morey? I’ve been told probably not," O'Connor reports. "I think Morey would offer way more than just Ben Simmons, but I’ve still been told unlikely that Fertitta wouldn’t trade him to Morey.”

While a deal for Harden would have to involve two-time All-Star Ben Simmons at the least, it seems the Rockets won't even consider it. Plus, the 76ers have been reportedly hesitant to move on from Simmons as well.

A Sixers trade involving James Harden shouldn't be ruled out entirely, but it's becoming clear that Houston is extremely hesitant to move the former MVP. And if they do happen to change their minds, it's unlikely he lands anywhere else other than Brooklyn.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_