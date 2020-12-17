Ben Simmons Remains 'Off-Limits' in Possible James Harden Trade

The Sixers would probably like James Harden, but not if it costs them Ben Simmons and more.

James Harden has finally reported to Houston Rockets training camp. Although he's present for the first time this offseason, mentally, he's somewhere else. Perhaps, Harden is still imagining the pipe dream of playing along with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets.

Or, Harden is hoping for a reunion with Daryl Morey in a possible trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Regardless of what Harden wants, the Sixers don't seem eager to negotiate with the Rockets as long as the asking price remains the same.

What are the Rockets looking for in a possible trade? Well, considering they have a former MVP in his prime, Houston wants to keep Harden as the face of the franchise. If anybody wants to change that, they'll have to cough up another star along with several future first-round picks.

So in the Sixers' case, Houston would want Ben Simmons and three first-round picks. To the Simmons critics, that might be a good starting point for a negotiation to try and bring the price down a bit. But to Philly's front office, there's no chance the Rockets are getting Simmons and picks. In fact, the 76ers still have no desire to trade the fourth-year guard at all, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

"Sources say the Sixers want to see what new coach Doc Rivers can do with this new roster and have no urgency to pay anything more than a discount-aisle price for Harden anytime soon. Translation: Two-time All-Star and third-team All-NBA selection Ben Simmons remains off-limits, and these next few weeks will be spent evaluating this revamped group."

While Harden is a better shooter and scorer by a mile than Simmons, the 24-year-old guard is no scrub. He's been named an All-Star twice in three seasons and has averaged 16 points-per-game and eight assists.

Plus, he's one of the best defenders in the NBA already and still has a high ceiling. Unless Simmons and Embiid can't figure out how to take the next step as a duo this season, then we could see a shake-up. For now, though, Morey, Elton Brand, and the rest of the Sixers' organization are focused on the current roster -- not Harden.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_