NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Show Interest in Pistons' Blake Griffin?

Blake Griffin's time with the Detroit Pistons is winding down. As the 31-year-old veteran forward seems to have nothing left to give to the Motor City franchise, it's only a matter of time before both parties find a way to move on.

Earlier last week, it was reported that the Pistons don't intend to play Griffin until further notice. As Detroit will search for trade suitors, they want to ensure Griffin remains healthy while the team is looking towards a life without him on the squad.

The problem for Detroit is nobody wants to trade for Blake Griffin. Griffin isn't the same player he was a few years ago at this point in his career. As age and major injuries have caught up to him, Griffin is having his worst season as a pro. Considering he's getting paid over $36 million this year, not a single team is going to want to trade for that contract.

Soon enough, Detroit will come to accept that and will more than likely buy the veteran forward out. If and when that becomes the case, Griffin's market is expected to flourish. According to Sports Illustrated's own Howard Beck, the Philadelphia 76ers are one of a handful of teams who could look into getting Griffin in a Sixers uniform on a minimum deal after a buyout.

The idea of Griffin makes sense. As the Sixers have lacked power forward depth all year long, and the primary backup Mike Scott has battled injuries and on-court struggles in the very few games he's played in, Philly could use some help there.

I'm just not sure if actually getting Griffin makes sense. In the 20 games he played with Detroit, Griffin averaged 12 points-per-game, shooting 36-percent from the field and 31-percent from beyond-the-arc. Being inconsistent from three and much less aggressive scoring in the paint, Griffin might not give the Sixers anything they don't already have off the bench.

Plus, a reunion with Sixers head coach Doc Rivers probably isn't something Blake Griffin is interested in. While they've had some good times with the Los Angeles Clippers in the past, Griffin didn't leave Rivers and the Clippers on a great note.

Getting Griffin to Philly and having Doc Rivers possibly help revive the veteran forward in a limited role off the bench would be a great story -- but it's one that will more than likely remain a fairy tale as the Sixers probably won't want to try and go down that route.

