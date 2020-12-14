NBA Rumors: Sixers Discussed Harden Trade With Rockets

James Harden finally returned to the Houston Rockets' practice facility this offseason. Although the former MVP didn't appear on the court for the Rockets' preseason debut, the superstar guard is expected to pass his sixth and final COVID-19 test so he can get back in action late into training camp this offseason.

Although Harden's holdout is over, the star guard is still unwilling to let up his desire to be traded. Ever since expressing his concerns regarding the future of the franchise and demanding a trade, Harden has made it apparent he doesn't want to embark any further on a future with the Rockets.

At age 31, Harden wants a championship. So, the star guard wants to head to a contender to increase his odds of getting a ring. In an attempt to convince Harden the Rockets can still contend next season and beyond, Houston traded for Washington Wizards star John Wall.

While reports indicated that Harden prefers Wall over his former teammate Russell Westbrook, the former Wizards' arrival still hasn't convinced Harden that the Rockets are loaded up with enough weapons to make a run in the Western Conference.

Harden wants out, and his top two desired destinations are the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets and the Sixers have "talked" about a Harden trade. As we know, though, Houston has shown its unwillingness to deal Harden based on the price they've set for the star guard.

If the Sixers want Harden right now, it would cost a package containing Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons, along with several picks. For the last few months, the 76ers have made it clear they aren't willing to deal either of the young stars mentioned above, and nothing about that has changed as of Monday.

While Harden would immediately give the 76ers an offensive boost they haven't seen in years, parting ways with a 24-year-old two-time All-Star, who has substantial value on both sides of the ball for a 31-year-old short-term fix, who has struggled to coexist with other stars in the past, isn't exactly an automatic home-run move for Philly.

There are many pros and cons involved in a potential Harden deal if it includes one of the Sixers' top two stars. A trade between the Sixers and the Rockets shouldn't be ruled out entirely -- but it's becoming more and more unlikely as the Rockets continue to keep the price tag as high as it is.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_