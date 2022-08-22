Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn is the NBA’s worst kept secret. Just one summer after signing a multi-year extension, Durant is having a hard time buying into Nets head coach Steve Nash and Brooklyn’s general manager Sean Marks.

Durant reportedly told Brooklyn’s ownership to pick between the coach-GM combo or himself. At this point, Nets owner Joe Tsai made it clear that he supports the Nash-Marks duo. Therefore, the Durant sweepstakes are still on.

As expected, many teams across the league inquired about the superstar forward, including the Philadelphia 76ers. A couple of weeks ago, the Sixers inserted themselves into the saga when it was reported that several high-ranking members of the organization wanted to explore a Durant trade.

Suddenly, the Sixers became a favorite to land Durant, but that narrative is short-lived for now. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers “expressed recent interest” in Durant. Along with several other teams who inquired, Philly’s discussions with Brooklyn didn’t “gain much traction.”

The idea of Philadelphia landing Durant always seemed far-fetched. While the Sixers could put together a strong package headlined by the veteran forward Tobias Harris and the rising young star Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers lack draft capital to include in any blockbuster deal.

Considering the Nets hold the leverage over Durant since he’s locked into a multi-year contract, Brooklyn won’t feel forced to reunite Durant and James Harden in Philadelphia if that is the former MVP’s preferred landing spot.

Unless the Nets view a player like Maxey as a future franchise cornerstone player, they’ll likely keep their attention on other organizations who can offer a star and more draft assets in a trade for one of the league’s most dominant players.

