NBA Rumors: Sixers 'In the Market' for Delon Wright, George Hill

The Philadelphia 76ers might hold the best record in the entire Eastern Conference at the moment, but they are far from a finished product. Last month, the Sixers were star-hunting as they were included in the sweepstakes for former Houston Rockets star James Harden.

After the Brooklyn Nets snagged him, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has quietly sat back and observed the Sixers further to see what his next move could be. Separating Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons is no longer a popular idea as they're playing much better alongside each other this season. Plus, Harden's now off the table.

Therefore, there's a good chance the Sixers are looking to add some minor pieces to build more talented and reliable bench depth as opposed to swapping stars. Two positions of need for the Sixers is power forward and point guard.

According to Jason Dumas of KRON 4, the Sixers have reportedly entered the market for a backup point guard with veteran experience. Per Dumas's report, Philly has its eyes on Detroit Pistons guard Delon Wright and Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill.

Wright is a 28-year-old six-five guard out of Utah. The veteran was selected with the 20th overall pick during the 2015 NBA Draft. After getting his start with the Toronto Raptors, Wright was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies during his fourth season. Since then, he's had a stint with the Dallas Mavericks and is in the midst of one with the Pistons.

This year, Wright has started in 22 of 27 matchups in Detroit. He is currently averaging 10.4 points-per-game and 4.9 assists-per-game. In a little under an average of 30 minutes-per-game, Wright shoots 45-percent from the field and 36-percent from beyond-the-arc.

As for George Hill, he's got a lot more experience under his belt. Being in the NBA since 2008, Hill has played for seven franchises, including his current one, the Thunder. Hill has averaged 11 points and 3.2 assists over his career while shooting 50-percent from the field and 38-percent from three. Just last season, Hill was a key piece off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_