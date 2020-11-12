SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA Rumors: Sixers Interested in Spurs Guard Patty Mills

Justin Grasso

With Daryl Morey and Elton Brand collaboratively running the show in the Sixers' front office, we can expect Philly to have their fingerprints on many possible trades. Lately, the big-name linked to the 76ers is Houston Rockets guard James Harden. Recently, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor threw Patty Mills in the mix.

The San Antonio Spurs guard turned 32 back in August. Although he's spent the last nine seasons with the Spurs, it seems San Antonio is doing something they haven't typically done before in recent times -- start a rebuild.

This past season, the Spurs wrapped up the year with a 32-39 record. While they qualified for the NBA's bubble back in the summertime, they failed to make the postseason after the final eight regular-season games.

Now, the Spurs are reportedly looking to make a series of moves as multiple players are on the trade block. Some names available include LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, and Patty Mills. Per O'Connor's report, the Sixers and the Milwaukee Bucks are some of the notable organizations inquiring about Mills.

The veteran point guard has been around for the last eleven seasons. After spending his first two years in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Mills found a permanent fit with the Spurs as a backup point guard. While the Sixers are likely looking for a starting-caliber point guard -- a backup is needed as well.

Just last season, the 76ers shuffled multiple players around at the backup point guard spot, failing to find a player to keep in the rotation permanently. The addition of Mills would give Philly a reliable option off the bench as he's averaged ten points-per-game over the last three seasons while shooting a solid 38-percent from three.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ESPN Mocks Rare Prospect to Philadelphia 76ers

In ESPN's latest 2020 NBA Draft mock, the Philadelphia 76ers grab a rare prospect that hasn't been mentioned anywhere before.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: James Harden 'Locked In' With Rockets

Houston Rockets guard James Harden might be concerned about the direction of his team, but the superstar isn't looking for a way out right now, which is unfortunate for the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Report: 76ers Don't Anticipate Having Fans Next Month

With the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season coming next month, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly expect to have an empty arena.

Justin Grasso

Simmons 'Grateful' Sixers Allowed Him to Design City Edition Uniforms

After helping with the design of the 2020-2021 City Edition uniforms, Ben Simmons talked about how grateful he was for the team allowing him to get it done.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' G League Affiliate Announces Jameer Nelson Hire

The Sixers' G League affiliates the Delaware Blue Coats have announced the hiring of Jameer Nelson on Wednesday morning.

Justin Grasso

76ers: James Harden Concerned With Rockets' Direction

The Sixers reportedly have James Harden on a list of possible trade targets. Recently, it's been reported the Houston Rockets star is concerned about the team's direction.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Competition for a Chris Paul Trade Heating Up

The Sixers could have interest in Oklahoma City veteran Chris Paul. The competition for his services is beginning to heat up, however.

Justin Grasso

Will Sixers Ever Wear Allen Iverson Era Throwback Jerseys?

Fans didn't get what they wanted on Tuesday. Will the Sixers every wear the Allen Iverson era throwback jerseys?

Justin Grasso

NBA Reveals 76ers Timeline for 2020-2021 Season

On Monday night, the NBA revealed the timeline for the 2020-2021 season. When will the Philadelphia 76ers get back to action?

Justin Grasso

76ers Reveal Black City Edition Jerseys, Court Design

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have revealed their city edition jerseys and court design for the 2020-2021 season.

Justin Grasso