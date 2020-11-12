NBA Rumors: Sixers Interested in Spurs Guard Patty Mills

With Daryl Morey and Elton Brand collaboratively running the show in the Sixers' front office, we can expect Philly to have their fingerprints on many possible trades. Lately, the big-name linked to the 76ers is Houston Rockets guard James Harden. Recently, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor threw Patty Mills in the mix.

The San Antonio Spurs guard turned 32 back in August. Although he's spent the last nine seasons with the Spurs, it seems San Antonio is doing something they haven't typically done before in recent times -- start a rebuild.

This past season, the Spurs wrapped up the year with a 32-39 record. While they qualified for the NBA's bubble back in the summertime, they failed to make the postseason after the final eight regular-season games.

Now, the Spurs are reportedly looking to make a series of moves as multiple players are on the trade block. Some names available include LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, and Patty Mills. Per O'Connor's report, the Sixers and the Milwaukee Bucks are some of the notable organizations inquiring about Mills.

The veteran point guard has been around for the last eleven seasons. After spending his first two years in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, Mills found a permanent fit with the Spurs as a backup point guard. While the Sixers are likely looking for a starting-caliber point guard -- a backup is needed as well.

Just last season, the 76ers shuffled multiple players around at the backup point guard spot, failing to find a player to keep in the rotation permanently. The addition of Mills would give Philly a reliable option off the bench as he's averaged ten points-per-game over the last three seasons while shooting a solid 38-percent from three.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_