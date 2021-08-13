NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Forward James Ennis Garnering Interest From Lakers

James Ennis has spent time with his fair share of organizations since entering the NBA in 2013. The former second-round pick was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks on draft night and traded to the Miami Heat. Instead of debuting with the Heat, Ennis spent his first professional season overseas a year before making his NBA debut.

From his rookie season to now, Ennis has played with seven different organizations. Amid the 2018-2019 season, he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers after playing in 40 games for the Houston Rockets.

In 18 regular-season games with the Sixers, Ennis proved to be a decent addition to come off the bench ahead of Philly's playoff run. After he averaged 7.5 points per game in 11 postseason games for the Sixers, Ennis earned himself a two-year deal with the Sixers the following summer.

Although he started the 2019-2020 campaign as a member of the Sixers, Ennis fell out of favor with former Sixers head coach Brett Brown. Once he realized that opportunity was slipping away from him in Philly, Ennis agreed to waive his no-trade clause and welcomed an opportunity to join the Orlando Magic.

Ennis appeared in 61 games over the last two seasons for the Magic. He appeared to be efficient as he averaged eight points over the course of two seasons in Orlando. Now that Ennis' contract is expired and the Magic showed clear signs of heading towards a rebuild, the 31-year-old forward is looking to land on a contender.

According to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Lakers are interested. "For the Lakers, wing depth is more important than a backup guard," Stein wrote as he analyzed the Lakers' strategy moving forward. "James Ennis is a name that’s been mentioned for the Lakers.”

Ennis is a veteran that's bounced around the league a lot, but rarely has he played for a contender. With seven years of experience, Ennis has only made three playoff appearances. If he were to join the Lakers, he'd be on arguably his best team since entering the NBA. While the Lakers didn't make it very far this past season due to key setbacks, they won the NBA title just two seasons ago.

It would be a great opportunity for Ennis to come off the Lakers bench as he would offer reliable three-point scoring. Over the course of his career, Ennis averaged 36-percent from beyond the arc. With the Magic last season, he knocked down 43-percent of his shots. In LA, he'd likely earn an immediate role coming off the bench as wing depth is a priority for the Lakers this offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.