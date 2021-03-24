Thybulle, Maxey Reportedly Drawing Interest in Trade Market

With the 2021 NBA trade deadline almost here, the Philadelphia 76ers aren't just making calls to look for deals. They're also fielding calls for players who aren't categorized as untouchable. Players such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris seem to be the sure untouchables at this point.

Beyond that, anybody else could probably get dealt as long as the price is right. And according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there are two young Sixers that teams have shown interest in as the trade deadline nears.

2019 first-round pick Matisse Thybulle is far from a finished product. Although he's one of the better young defenders in the league, he still has a lot of work to do on the offensive side of the ball as he has to become more consistent.

Teams, including the Sixers, know this, but his defensive value still makes him a hot commodity in the trade market. Per Scotto's recent report on league trade intel, Philadelphia has "received calls" regarding Thybulle from "several teams around the league." It's unclear who any of the teams are, but anonymous general managers tend to believe that Thybulle could move the needle in a trade for Toronto Raptors veteran guard Kyle Lowry.

Speaking of trades with the Raptors, Scotto also reports that 2020 first-round pick Tyrese Maxey could also be involved in a potential package to acquire Lowry. The 20-year-old former Kentucky standout fell to the Sixers at pick No. 21 on draft night back in November and has been in and out of the 76ers' rotation this season.

As the rumors continue to pile up, it's necessary to note that this isn't the first time Thybulle and Maxey have been linked to notable trade rumors. A few months ago, as the Sixers were in on the James Harden sweepstakes, it was reported the Rockets wanted both Thybulle and Maxey in a trade package headlined by Ben Simmons.

By now, we know that whatever the Sixers had packaged and ready to go did not make it to Houston as the Rockets traded Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. Now, we'll have to wait and see how the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes play out over the next couple of days.

