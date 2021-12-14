NBA Rumors: Sixers Remain Optimistic About Having a Shot at Lillard

Ever since Ben Simmons requested a trade, the Philadelphia 76ers have made one thing clear; they aren't going to deal away their three-time All-Star for anything less than an All-Star caliber player. Teams have tried to create packages full of role players and high-end picks, but the Sixers never showed interest.

Instead, they held out hope for one of two stars to request trades from their respective organizations. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards had a lot in common this past offseason.

As both players are the faces of their franchise, many expected them to finally ask for a fresh start elsewhere as both the Blazers and the Wizards haven't proven to be championship contenders during their stints there.

The Sixers were among a handful of teams hoping Lillard or Beal would request a trade. However, neither did it during the summer. A slow start for the Wizards and the Blazers would've been beneficial to Daryl Morey and the Sixers, who have been playing the waiting game.

While the Wizards have gotten off to a shockingly decent 15-13 start, the Trail Blazers have been one of the league's most disappointing teams. Although it was believed a slow start for Portland could finally convince Lillard to change his mind, the star guard remains committed to the Blazers -- and the team has once again made it clear to the Sixers that they aren't interested in dealing Lillard away, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Regardless of what the 11-16 Blazers say right now, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report hints that the Sixers still aren't buying that Lillard will remain in Portland long-term. And the 76ers aren't alone with that belief.

"Philadelphia has always operated with an expectation that a true star will ultimately become available. Damian Lillard has preached his unwavering commitment to the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Sixers and other teams around the league remain optimistic he could eventually request a trade prior to the 2022-23 season. Philadelphia just needs one other All-Star to seek a new team."

If Lillard were to truly become available, many NBA teams would definitely inquire to see what it would take to land the 31-year-old All-Star. The Sixers, who still employ the 25-year-old three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, would be at the front of the line as they've been all season long.

Lillard and the Trail Blazers aren't ready for a breakup just yet. But if Portland's struggles continue as they've won just two games in their last ten matchups, they'll keep on sliding down the Western Conference standings. If the Blazers are on the outside of the playoffs looking in closer to the trade deadline, Lillard might not have any other option but to come to his senses and ask to be moved to a contender.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.