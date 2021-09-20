Sixers 'Remain Intent' on Getting Ben Simmons to Training Camp

Ben Simmons doesn't have intentions of playing for the Philadelphia 76ers anymore. After a disappointing second-round showing against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs, Simmons could figure he would be shopped around the league over the offseason.

Although Simmons mentioned he wanted to remain with the Sixers following the Game 7 loss to the Hawks, the veteran point guard has had a change of heart since then. Last month, key members of the Sixers' organization went to Los Angeles to meet with their three-time All-Star point guard.

Among those in attendance were President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, Head Coach Doc Rivers, General Manager Elton Brand, and Co-Managing Partner Josh Harris. The Sixers reportedly hoped to salvage the situation with Simmons after failing to find a suitable trade partner over the summer, but at this point, Simmons doesn't have any interest in reuniting with the Sixers for the 2021-2022 season.

Following that meeting, it's been well-known that Simmons intends to skip training camp. At this point, it's evident the Sixers have a slim chance of trading Simmons away before the 2021-2022 season begins officially.

Therefore, according to Marc Stein, the Sixers remain "intent" on getting Simmons back to Camden, New Jersey, for training camp this offseason. Although the 76ers remain optimistic in their ability to get Simmons back to work in Philly, Stein reports that Simmons still plans to hold out for now.

The Sixers are set to begin training camp on September 28. Training camp sessions will conclude on October 3, with the preseason beginning on October 4. While the Sixers remain hopeful Simmons will be back in uniform by then, there doesn't seem to be a lot of optimism around the league that Simmons will let up anytime soon.

