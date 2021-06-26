Report: Cassell in the Mix for Wizards' Head Coaching Position

The head coaching vacancies in the NBA are slowly starting to fill up. We have not even reached the conclusion of this season, and multiple teams have already found a replacement for their coaching staff.

One team that has still not decided on a coach is the Washington Wizards. After five seasons with Scott Brooks at the helm, the two sides have agreed to part ways.

Recently, reports have come out that Sam Cassell is a name that has emerged as a potential replacement for Brooks. Cassell is a long-time assistant coach that is still looking for his first head coaching gig.

Washington hiring Cassell to be their head coach would be ironic, as it was where his coaching career in the NBA began. He spent five seasons as an assistant coach for the Wizards before joining Doc Rivers in LA.

With his resume, it is shocking that Cassell has not been hired as a coach yet. Not only is he a former player with years of experience as an assistant, but is well respected across the league.

Multiple players have come out and praised Cassell for what he has been able to do for them and their game. John Wall spoke highly of Cassell during his time in Washington, and Ben Simmons touched on his growing relationship with him during his first season on the Sixers' staff.

Doc Rivers has also never been one to downplay how great Cassell is at what he does. There is a reason Rivers has kept him on his staff for so long. Rivers has regularly brought up how great of a communicator Cassell is with players.

Losing Cassell would be a tough loss for the Sixers' coaching staff, but he is more than deserving of getting a run as a head coach somewhere.

