Report: Sam Cassell Out of Running for Wizards' Coaching Position

When Doc Rivers arrived in Philadelphia, he did an incredible job filling out his staff. With assistants like Dave Joerger, Dan Burke, and Sam Cassell, the Sixers arguably had one of the best coaching staffs in the league.

After just one season, that stellar coaching staff was in jeopardy of taking major hits. When multiple coaches were relieved of their duties at the end of the regular season, Sixers' assistants emerged as potential replacements.

Scott Brooks and the Washington Wizards decided to part ways following a first-round playoff exit. Early on in their search, Cassell was a favorite to become the next head coach of the Wizards. The two sides have a history as Cassell began his coaching career with Washington.

Amid the latest reports, the team appears to be going in a different direction. Cassell has not made it to the next round of the team's search.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Washington has narrowed down its list of candidates. Several assistant coaches remain in the hunt, headlined by Nuggets' assistant Wes Unseld Jr.

The Wizards were the biggest threat of snatching Cassell away from the Sixers' staff. It looks like he will enter next season alongside Doc Rivers yet again.

This is sad news for Cassell but great news for the Sixers. He is more than deserving of a head coaching job, and it remains puzzling that he hasn't landed one yet.

Doc Rivers has never been shy to boast about how good of a coach Cassell is. His communication skills and ability to build relationships with players make him one of the best developmental coaches in the league.

This news is a positive on the Ben Simmons front as well. Cassell was able to build a bond with Simmons, and the All-Star enjoyed working with him. If Simmons is still with the Sixers next season, Cassell is sure to continue trying to un-tap Simmons' weaker areas of his game.

Retaining Cassell is a big win for the Sixers. Coaches with his resume and ability to connect with players are extremely hard to find and are even harder to replace.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.