NBA Rumors: Former Sixers Trade Target Remains Available

The Philadelphia 76ers were once heavily linked to current Houston Rockets veteran Eric Gordon.

As the 2022 NBA Draft took place, the Sixers were one of a handful of teams that reportedly discussed a potential Gordon deal. According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Sixers were “presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart.”

Philly wasn’t alone in their interest in Gordon. Per Iko, the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and more offered packages, which included first-round picks. According to the report, they were all turned down.

The Sixers didn’t land Gordon on draft night, but they did make a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. When the Sixers went on the clock with their 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Philadelphia selected David Roddy before trading away his draft rights along with Danny Green to Memphis in exchange for De'Anthony Melton.

Since the draft, the trade rumors surrounding Gordon simmered down as Houston seemed reluctant to move him. However, as the 2022-2023 NBA season progresses, rumors are heating up regarding a potential Gordon trade.

With the Rockets sitting at 9-21, 30 games into the season, Kelly Iko reports that Houston is “more inclined” to trade Gordon this season than in the past two years. As Gordon’s in the final year of his guaranteed contract, with a team option attached, the Rockets are clearly seeking a return for the future in exchange for the veteran while he remains valuable. Interested suitors would have to be willing to discuss a future first-round pick or a young player for Gordon, according to Iko’s report.

Before the Sixers made key changes to their roster through the trade market and free agency, Philly seemed like a logical landing spot for Gordon, considering the familiarity he has with members of the front office and the roster.

Since the offseason, there haven’t been many talks about the Sixers’ interest in Gordon — or any other potential trade candidate, for that matter. While the market will begin to heat up soon, many teams across the league, including the Sixers, are still finding their identity.

Considering the Sixers were rumored to have a lot of interest in Gordon before, it wouldn’t come as a shock if they re-entered those discussions, as Houston seems more open to moving him now more than ever.

But first, the Sixers have to see themselves at full strength. If there is a clear hole on the roster with wing depth coming off the bench, Gordon could offer some help there. This season, the veteran has averaged 36 percent from deep on five attempts. Last year, he knocked down 41 percent of his threes in 57 games.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.