Report: Sixers Turned Down Deal for Malcolm Brogdon

The Ben Simmons saga rages on as we get deeper into the offseason. With each passing week, a new team emerges as a potential suitor to acquire the Philadelphia 76ers' 24-year-old All-Star.

Teams continue to come up in rumors, but it's still unclear what the organization plans to do with Simmons. Daryl Morey and Elton Brand met with Simmons' agent Rich Paul, and no trade request came about.

While there might not be a formal request, Morey is sure to take calls regarding Simmons. During his end-of-year press conference, he talked about weighing all options this offseason in terms of improving the roster.

Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report recently reported that Morey has already begun fielding offers for the former number one overall pick. His report also stated that the team is only looking to move Simmons for an All-Star caliber player, and they turned down a deal with the Pacers involving Malcolm Brogdon.

Simmons' value plummeted during these playoffs but he is still a valuable player to another team. Morey is right in not trading him away just for the sake of moving him.

With four years left on his contract and getting ready to enter his prime years, teams will put together a good offer to land Simmons. Even with his shortcomings, Simmons is still one of the league's top defenders and facilitators.

This report provides a gauge of how teams around the league now view Simmons. Brogdon might not be considered "All-Star caliber," but he is very close.

In 56 games for the Pacers last season, Brogdon averaged 21.2 PPG (career-high), 5.3 RPG, and 5.9 APG. He fits the player archetype the Sixers might be eyeing, and at 28-years-old, he fits the timeline of Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.

Morey is sure to receive some enticing offers in the coming weeks, but his focus likely remains on one goal. All eyes remain on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers as the first domino of this NBA offseason.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.