NBA Rumors: Sixers Won't Deal Maxey, Nets Demanding Several Starters

A couple of weeks ago, the Brooklyn Nets wouldn't even entertain the idea of trading James Harden away to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons.

On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that has changed. As Harden is clearly frustrated as the trade deadline inches closer, the Nets are open to talking shop with the Sixers. However, they want a lot more than Ben Simmons in exchange for Harden.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets don't want a two-for-one deal for Harden. Instead, they are requesting at least two or three more players in addition to the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

Recently, it's been suggested that the Nets might inquire about the availability of Philadelphia's thriving young guard Tyrese Maxey. However, many reports have indicated that Maxey is off the table in any deal that includes Ben Simmons.

Bleacher Report's Jason Dumas reiterated that notion as he reports that Philadelphia has refused to include Maxey in any deal with the Nets.

Who Are the Nets Eyeing Up?

As Brooklyn is looking for several additional players attached to a Simmons package, Dumas suggests the Nets have countered with an asking price of the third-year wing Matisse Thybulle, the veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry, and the former All-Star center Andre Drummond. Per Dumas' report, the Nets would be willing to include not only Harden but the veteran guard Patty Mills as well.

However, according to the report, Philadelphia is hesitant to include Curry in that deal. It also wouldn't be shocking if the Sixers are unwilling to move Thybulle as well.

In the past, it's been suggested that Thybulle is nearly untouchable as his elite perimeter defense is highly valuable to the Sixers. And since they no longer have Simmons on the floor every night, Thybulle has taken on the challenging defensive assignments that Simmons would typically pick up.

Although Joel Embiid is technically the only untouchable player on Philadelphia's roster, the Sixers will be careful in making sure they don't totally kill their depth in the pursuit of the superstar guard, James Harden.

