NBA Rumors: T'Wolves 'Badly' Want to Trade for Ben Simmons

The Ben Simmons rumors do not look like they are going to end any time soon. Over the past week, multiple teams have been linked to the situation if Simmons does indeed become available.

Based on recent reports, Simmons' agent Rich Paul met with Daryl Morey and Elton Brand in Chicago, and no trade request has come about.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the latest team to be linked to the 24-year-old All-Star. Darren Wolfson of SKOR North reported that the Wolves "badly" want to trade for Simmons.

From a fit standpoint, this move makes a lot of sense. Acquiring Simmons gives Minnesota someone who can run their offense and an elite defender.

Even from Simmons' perspective, the Wolves could be a good fit for his game as well. Karl-Anthony Towns spends most of his time on the perimeter, which opens up the lane for Simmons to attack. Anthony Edwards also gives Simmons a partner to attack defenses in the open floor.

While this move makes a lot of sense for the Timberwolves, it doesn't make much sense for the Sixers. The return for Simmons would likely revolve around D'Angelo Russell and fillers.

One path where a deal like this could happen is a multi-team trade. Recent rumors suggest there is a strong possibility that Damian Lillard could want out of Portland. If that does happen, Daryl Morey is sure to be in the mix to acquire the All-Star guard.

A three-team deal between the Trail Blazers, Timberwolves, and Sixers could benefit all teams involved. The Sixers land Lillard, Minnesota gets Simmons, and the Blazers net a haul of assets to begin the next chapter of the franchise.

All of these rumors show that if the Sixers do test Simmons' market, there will be a long list of suitors looking to acquire him. Daryl Morey will have more than enough options to work with when looking to revamp the roster once again.

