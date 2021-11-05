NBA Rumors: Timberwolves Interest in Sixers' Ben Simmons Could be Fading

The Philadelphia 76ers had their sights set on superstar prospects such as Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal when Ben Simmons requested a trade. Unfortunately, Philly didn't hear much from the Portland Trail Blazers and the Washington Wizards.

Instead, the Sixers fielded calls from teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. While each of those teams showed interest in Simmons, no team has been linked to the Sixers' three-time All-Star more than the Timberwolves.

As Minnesota believed that adding Simmons into their starting lineup to play alongside Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D'Angelo Russell would help them become playoff contenders in the Western Conference, they seemed to be making a strong push for Philly's disgruntled star.

However, it seems their interest could be fading at this time. According to Skor North reporter Darren Wolfson, Timberwolves General Manager Sachin Gupta hasn't reached out to the Sixers regarding a Simmons deal in the last couple of weeks.

"Sachin Gupta has not even reached out to Philadelphia about Ben Simmons for a couple of weeks. Yes, about three and a half, four weeks ago he did plant the seed with the Philadelphia front office that, ‘Yeah, I’m interested in Ben Simmons,’ but I’m now told he hasn’t had any dialogue about Ben Simmons with Philadelphia for a couple weeks."

A few factors could play into Minnesota's lack of interest in Simmons at this time. First, the situation between Simmons and the Sixers has been rocky at best. When the three-time All-Star returned to the practice facility a few weeks ago, he was described as a distraction and was even kicked out of practice for being unwilling to participate in any drills. Perhaps, that type of behavior made the Timberwolves think twice about wanting to trade for him.

Second, the Sixers have remained firm on their asking price. As Daryl Morey doesn't want to part ways with Ben Simmons for pennies on the dollar, he's asked for a lot in return for the 25-year-old All-Star. At this point, the 76ers continue to make it clear they want Simmons back on the floor. So, the price hasn't gone down just yet.

Finally, the Timberwolves could simply be focused on seeing how the start of their 2021-2022 season plays out. Through seven games, they've notched a 3-4 record. Considering it's still very early, a lot can change over the next couple of months, both for them and the Sixers. For now, it seems Minnesota's interest in Simmons isn't as high as it was before -- but that can always change once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.