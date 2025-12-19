76ers vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 19
The New York Knicks continued their torrid run with a clutch 114-113 win in Indiana last night for their seventh-straight victory. They now return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
This will be the first game after four days off for Philadelphia, who lost 120-117 in Atlanta on Sunday. The Knicks swept the four-game season series against the 76ers last season.
The oddsmakers have the Knicks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +4.5 (-115)
- Knicks -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +154
- Knicks: -185
Total
- 228.5 (Over -116/Under -107)
76ers vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video, MSG, SN
- 76ers record: 14-11
- Knicks record: 20-7
76ers vs. Knicks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Johni Broome – doubtful
- Joel Embiid – questionable
- Jared McCain – available
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Hunter Sallis – doubtful
- Trendon Watford – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – questionable
- Miles McBride – questionable
- Landry Shamet – out
76ers vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- VJ Edgecombe OVER 4.5 Rebounds (-153)
VJ Edgecombe is settling in nicely during his rookie season. The third overall pick from this year’s draft is averaging 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game through 22 contests.
Edgecombe’s rebound number is set a tad low on Friday night in New York, although we are paying some juice at -153. You can get over 5.5 (+126) if you prefer, which might be the way to go given his numbers this season.
The rookie has at least six rebounds in 13 of 22 games, and exactly five in just two games. He should be able to get a handful of boards tonight against a tired Knicks team.
76ers vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This spread has already come down a bit, but I don’t think it’s come down enough. Sure, it’s the Knicks’ first game back at home after winning the NBA Cup, but it’s also the second night of a back-to-back with travel and third game in four nights for New York.
Meanwhile, the 76ers had all week to rest up and get ready for this matchup.
Philadelphia is 8-2 against the spread on the road this season, and I think the 76ers will keep this one close in New York.
Pick: 76ers +4.5 (-115)
