Will Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid play in Mavericks-76ers?

The Dallas Mavericks have a Saturday evening showdown on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, as they hope to knock off one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. They just beat the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night in a prison fight kind of a game, while the Sixers are on the second night of a back-to-back after upsetting the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Both teams have star big men who struggle to stay healthy, and both of their statuses are in question for this game.

It starts with Anthony Davis for the Mavericks, who returned from a one-game absence due to a calf contusion to play against the Pistons on Thursday, where he put up 15 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 37 minutes. He was also seemingly fighting an illness, which is why he's listed as probable to play on Saturday. He did go through pre-game shootaround.

Joel Embiid missed Friday's game for the 76ers with an illness and right knee injury management. He's only played in 11 games this year due to a myriad of issues, which is nothing new in his career. Embiid is doubtful to play on Saturday evening with the same issues: right knee injury management and an illness.

Dec 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Mavericks will be without Kyrie Irving, who is on the road trip, but he's still recovering from his ACL tear from March. Jason Kidd said on Thursday that there's still no timeline for his return, but that he's making good progress in his recovery. A January return seems like a decent possibility for him.

Dereck Lively II (right foot injury management) and Dante Exum (right knee surgery) are both out for the season because of surgery. Lively hasn't had his surgery yet (or it at least hasn't been announced), while Exum had his a week ago. It has also been announced that Exum doesn't have the rare no-trade clause in his minimum contract, so he could be dealt to open up a roster spot.

Klay Thompson (left knee soreness) is questionable for this game. Last time this happened, he took a dip in the ocean and was all good, then put up a great performance against the LA Clippers, so who knows.

For the 76ers, they're going to be without Paul George (left knee injury management) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain).

