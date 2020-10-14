NBA Rumors: Will the Trade Market Open Back up Soon?

Back in February was the last time NBA teams were permitted to make a trade. The Philadelphia 76ers snagged Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for multiple picks. Typically, by October, the 76ers and several other teams would've made some moves in the trade market, but this year has been anything but typical.

Back in March, COVID-19 struck the league and sent the season into a hiatus. Although the time off felt like an offseason, the NBA and the Player's Association decided to enter a moratorium as the season paused. When the season started gearing up for a return, Adam Silver and the NBA extended the moratorium period.

Now that the 2019-2020 season is finally over, the offseason is here officially. Just because the season's over, though, doesn't mean the trade and free agency markets open back up. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, trades, extensions, and released remain unpermitted for the time being.

While that can all change soon, Windhorst reports that the NBA and NBPA have to agree on some of the key issues regarding the CBA. While the discussions will likely be challenging, those involved seem optimistic about the potential outcome. If all goes well, it seems December 1 could be the opening of offseason transactions. An earlier date hasn't been ruled out -- and is still possible. However, Windhorst believes the first of December is the most logical hypothetical date.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_