SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

NBA Rumors: Will the Trade Market Open Back up Soon?

Justin Grasso

Back in February was the last time NBA teams were permitted to make a trade. The Philadelphia 76ers snagged Glenn Robinson III and Alec Burks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for multiple picks. Typically, by October, the 76ers and several other teams would've made some moves in the trade market, but this year has been anything but typical.

Back in March, COVID-19 struck the league and sent the season into a hiatus. Although the time off felt like an offseason, the NBA and the Player's Association decided to enter a moratorium as the season paused. When the season started gearing up for a return, Adam Silver and the NBA extended the moratorium period.

Now that the 2019-2020 season is finally over, the offseason is here officially. Just because the season's over, though, doesn't mean the trade and free agency markets open back up. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, trades, extensions, and released remain unpermitted for the time being.

While that can all change soon, Windhorst reports that the NBA and NBPA have to agree on some of the key issues regarding the CBA. While the discussions will likely be challenging, those involved seem optimistic about the potential outcome. If all goes well, it seems December 1 could be the opening of offseason transactions. An earlier date hasn't been ruled out -- and is still possible. However, Windhorst believes the first of December is the most logical hypothetical date.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Rumors: 76ers Beat Rockets to Hire Doc Rivers

The Philadelphia 76ers wasted no time making a move to hire Doc Rivers, which left the interested Houston Rockets without a chance.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Phil Jabour Joins Sacramento Kings' Front Office

As the Sacramento Kings reshape their front office, General Manager Monte McNair recently hired Phil Jabour from the Philadelphia 76ers' front office.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Mock Draft: 76ers Snag TCU's Desmond Bane at 21

In Sam Vecenie's eighth 2020 mock draft, the Philadelphia 76ers snag TCU guard, Desmond Bane with pick No. 21.

Justin Grasso

Ty Lue is Gaining Momentum With Rockets

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach candidate Ty Lue is beginning to gain momentum with the Houston Rockets this offseason.

Justin Grasso

January Start for 2021 NBA Season is Gaining Steam

While there is no definitive date for the start of the 2021 NBA season, it seems January is the most realistic start month right now.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Steps Down as Australian Boomers Coach

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown has announced he will step down as the Australian Boomers head coach for the Tokyo Olympics.

Justin Grasso

NBA Power Rankings: Philadelphia 76ers Crack Early Top 10

With the 2020 NBA season concluding, the Philadelphia 76ers have cracked the early top 10 for Bleacher Report's way-too-early rankings.

Justin Grasso

76ers: Thunder's Chis Paul Addresses Trade Rumors

Recently, Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Chris Paul addressed trade rumors as the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly had interest this season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler, Heat Fall to Lakers in 2020 NBA Finals

The 2020 NBA Finals is in the books as the Los Angeles Lakers took down Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Suns Announce Addition of Former 76ers Coach Kevin Young

The Phoenix Suns have officially signed Philadelphia 76ers assistant Kevin Young to their coaching staff.

Justin Grasso