Report: Warriors Out of Running for Ben Simmons?

One team looking to make some serious upgrades to their roster is the Golden State Warriors. After missing the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, they are looking to get back in the realm of contention.

With Klay Thompson return from injury and Steph Curry still playing at an MVP level, the Warriors still feel they can contend with the core that won them multiple championships.

Since the Sixers' elimination from the postseason, Golden State has been linked to Ben Simmons. Multiple analysts even suggested the 25-year-old All-Star be traded to the bay area.

Based on the latest news, it appears Golden State has removed themselves from the Simmons sweepstakes. Connor Letourneau of The San Francisco Chronicle recently reported that the Warriors' front office is unwilling to give up what it would take to land Simmons.

Daryl Morey and the Sixers remain consistent on the asking price of the former number one pick. They want an All-Star caliber player in return for Simmons.

The Warriors have the assets to pull off a trade for a star trade but are not the perfect partner for the Sixers. Any package Golden State puts together will revolve around Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, and their lottery picks in next week's draft.

Morey is not interested in stockpiling picks, and Wiggins isn't necessarily a needle-mover for the Sixers. With what the Warriors have on the table, it is not shocking they are one of the first teams out of the running to acquire Simmons.

Reports like this are a clear indicator that the Simmons trade saga is only beginning. Following his postseason performance, front offices are not putting together enticing enough offers to draw Morey's attention.

If organizations are not willing to bolster their trade packages, there is a good chance we see Simmons take the court for the Sixers to start next season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.