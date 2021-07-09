NBA Rumors: What's Next for Lou Williams?

Former Philadelphia 76ers guard Lou Williams just wrapped up a half-a-season stint with the Atlanta Hawks. Following his roller coaster of a season where he contemplated retirement after getting traded by the Los Angeles Clippers and ended up in a situation with the overachieving Atlanta Hawks, who made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Williams is set to become a free agent.

After spending nearly four seasons with the Clippers, Williams had every intention of finishing his career out West. Being that he's 34-years-old and was on his sixth franchise, Williams didn't want to start new anywhere else. However, the Clippers dished him out via trade at the deadline this past season.

Although he considered hanging it up and calling it a career, Williams decided to play with the Hawks this season. He appeared in 24 regular-season games before their shockingly miraculous playoff run, where they upset the New York Knicks and the Sixers before eventually losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Conference Finals.

Now that Atlanta's season is over, Williams is set to hit the free agency market for the first time since 2015. Despite teasing retirement this past season due to leaving Los Angeles, Williams doesn't seem set on calling it quits. So, what's next for the soon-to-be-former (?) Hawks veteran guard?

Lou's Next Move

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Williams seems set on testing the free agency waters. As he will eventually field offers, the veteran guard reportedly wants a two-year, possibly three-year deal depending on the fit.

"My understanding is Lou Williams is seeking a two-year deal, maybe three for the right fit, a league source told HoopsHype."

While he didn't seem thrilled to move back to Atlanta this past season, Williams' thought process took a 180 as he teased he might be back with the Hawks next year in an Instagram post following the Hawks' ECF defeat.

But Williams could draw some intriguing suitors in the open market. Teams that are contending for a championship are always on the hunt for reliable shooters with veteran experience. And if said shooter is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, that's obviously a plus as well.

Last season, Williams proved he's still got it as he averaged 12 points per game while shooting 37-percent from deep in 42 games with the Clippers. Then, after going to Atlanta, he averaged 10 points off the bench while draining 44-percent of his threes.

The Hawks will more than likely consider bringing Williams back, and they'll probably have first priority since he doesn't want to bounce around too much anymore. However, don't bank on Williams returning. He'll likely have a crowded market as a handful of championship-contending teams could definitely use his services.

