NBA Rumors: Wizards in Talks to Trade Russell Westbrook to Lakers

Once Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder split up a few years back, the former NBA MVP has had a difficult time finding a permanent home. Two offseasons ago, Westbrook collaborated with the Thunder's front office to find a trade that best suits both the player and the team.

That's when Westbrook landed with the Houston Rockets. After spending one season with the Rockets playing alongside James Harden, Westbrook realized he didn't want to continue his playing days there. So, the Rockets traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook, Bradley Beal, and the Wizards did a solid job of taking a mediocre all-around team to the playoffs, but they fell short in the first round to the Philadelphia 76ers. Following Washington's loss after Game 5 in the first round, the organization parted ways with head coach Scott Brooks, even after Westbrook and Beal backed the longtime Wizards' head coach.

With a first-year head coach now in charge in DC, rumors began spreading that the Wizards might deal with some requests from core players to get traded. While Bradley Beal trade rumors have become significant this past week, there's been no indication Beal wants out officially. As for Westbrook, it seems it's only a matter of time before he gets another fresh start for next year.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Westbrook wants out of DC. His preferred destination? The Los Angeles Lakers. As the Lakers are looking to add more stars to their roster this offseason to get back into championship contention, they are reportedly in serious talks with the Wizards to bring Westbrook home to California.

Per Charania, Washington could receive a package containing Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and potentially Los Angeles' 2021 first-round pick in exchange for Westbrook. Originally, it was reported the Lakers might put together a similar package to trade for Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield. Now, the attention has shifted towards Westbrook.

If the Wizards and the Lakers do strike a deal on Thursday to send Westbrook out West, that could signal a potential rebuild situation in Washington, leaving Beal with no other choice but to request a trade to a contender.