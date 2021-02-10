NBA Teams Up With CASETiFY to Create Custom Phone Cases

Last week, popular lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced that they have teamed up with the National Basketball Association to create a special NBA-themed series of phone cases. The NBA has become the first sports association to team up with the brand.

"Partnering with the NBA for this series is an exciting milestone in CASETiFY history," said Wes Ng, CEO, and Co-founder of CASETiFY. "This year, we're celebrating a decade since our founding, and we're honored to welcome a brand partner that inspires passion, pride, and unity all over the world to our collaboration program."

Next week, CASETiFY will make the brand new line available to consumers. The new line includes five NBA-themed phoned cases, including a classic Jerry West logoman case along with a silhouette medley of the logo. Also, a pebble leather case resembling a black basketball will be included. To show support for the Philadelphia 76ers and all 30 NBA teams, CASETiFY has created a 30-in-1 leather logo mania case.

And last but certainly not least, NBA fans can get their hands on the most exclusive product of the collection, which is the Larry O'Brien trophy-themed case. The case, which is made out of 18K gold, is just one of ten unique products included in CASETiFY's ten special product projects launching this year to commemorate ten years since its founding.

Photo via CASETiFY

According to CASETiFY, the case is engraved with a special ten-year emblem in the top right corner and numbered for exclusivity. Weighing in at 114g, the heavy-duty case feels luxe yet perfect for on-the-go protection. The special trophy-inspired collection extends to cases for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 series, retailing for $1,000 USD.

These exclusive cases will become available beginning on February 18, 2021. Want to get on the waitlist? All you have to do is virtually sign up at casetify.com/nba to grab priority access to items in the brand new collection!