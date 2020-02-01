Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have to strike a deal. As the NBA Trade Deadline inches closer and closer, Philly is beginning to run out of time. It shouldn't come as a secret the Sixers need help if they want to compete in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket this year.

While the 76ers have a talented starting lineup, their bench hasn't offered too much promise this season when it comes to offensive contributions. Aside from Furkan Korkmaz, and the occasional reliable performance by either Trey Burke or Raul Neto, there haven't been too many encouraging moments from the reserves.

Therefore, the Sixers need to make a deal. The rumor going around the league last month was that Philly is on the hunt for a perimeter shooter. They were linked to a handful of prospects by the likings of Davis Bertans, Robert Covington, Alec Burks, etc.

Since then, they have only been closely connected to one name -- Robert Covington. Although the Sixers had Covington on their team just a season ago as a starting shooting guard, Philly has an interest in bringing him back as a bench piece.

While Covington would help improve Philly's bench, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to sell high with the veteran. Apparently, so high that the 76ers are becoming less interested in making a deal with Minnesota and monitoring moves elsewhere.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the price for Covington at the moment is "too steep." How steep you might ask? Matisse Thybulle along, with a first-round pick steep. In other words, unless the Timberwolves come back down to earth with their price tag for Covington, Minnesota won't be moving the veteran guard anytime soon.

What about Derrick Rose?

The Sixers have been linked to a ton of three-point shooters. However, they were also rumored to be interested in a thriving backup point guard in former MVP, Derrick Rose. While the 31-year-old guard is beyond his prime, he has still proven to be electric off the bench at times as he averages 18 points-per-game in 26 minutes.

Rose may not solve the Sixers' three-point shooting woes as he has only drained 31-percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season, but he does offer much more value than Raul Neto or Trey Burke on the offensive side of the ball.

Like the T'Wolves, though, the Detroit Pistons are setting their price tag for Rose too high. While most teams likely have the veteran's value set for a second-rounder at the most, Detroit is reportedly asking for a lottery-level first-round pick, according to NBA Insider, Shams Charania. For an injury-prone, backup veteran, it seems unlikely Philly or anybody else is willing to meet that offer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_