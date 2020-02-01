All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Trade Rumors: The Prices on Covington, Rose Are Too High for 76ers

Justin Grasso

Soon, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have to strike a deal. As the NBA Trade Deadline inches closer and closer, Philly is beginning to run out of time. It shouldn't come as a secret the Sixers need help if they want to compete in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket this year.

While the 76ers have a talented starting lineup, their bench hasn't offered too much promise this season when it comes to offensive contributions. Aside from Furkan Korkmaz, and the occasional reliable performance by either Trey Burke or Raul Neto, there haven't been too many encouraging moments from the reserves.

Therefore, the Sixers need to make a deal. The rumor going around the league last month was that Philly is on the hunt for a perimeter shooter. They were linked to a handful of prospects by the likings of Davis Bertans, Robert Covington, Alec Burks, etc.

Since then, they have only been closely connected to one name -- Robert Covington. Although the Sixers had Covington on their team just a season ago as a starting shooting guard, Philly has an interest in bringing him back as a bench piece.

While Covington would help improve Philly's bench, the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to sell high with the veteran. Apparently, so high that the 76ers are becoming less interested in making a deal with Minnesota and monitoring moves elsewhere.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, the price for Covington at the moment is "too steep." How steep you might ask? Matisse Thybulle along, with a first-round pick steep. In other words, unless the Timberwolves come back down to earth with their price tag for Covington, Minnesota won't be moving the veteran guard anytime soon.

What about Derrick Rose?

The Sixers have been linked to a ton of three-point shooters. However, they were also rumored to be interested in a thriving backup point guard in former MVP, Derrick Rose. While the 31-year-old guard is beyond his prime, he has still proven to be electric off the bench at times as he averages 18 points-per-game in 26 minutes.

Rose may not solve the Sixers' three-point shooting woes as he has only drained 31-percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season, but he does offer much more value than Raul Neto or Trey Burke on the offensive side of the ball.

Like the T'Wolves, though, the Detroit Pistons are setting their price tag for Rose too high. While most teams likely have the veteran's value set for a second-rounder at the most, Detroit is reportedly asking for a lottery-level first-round pick, according to NBA Insider, Shams Charania. For an injury-prone, backup veteran, it seems unlikely Philly or anybody else is willing to meet that offer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Celtics: Kemba Walker Ruled Out for Saturday Night

Boston Celtics star point guard Kemba Walker has been ruled out against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso

by

jammyk

Al Horford Will Play vs. Celtics in Boston for First Time Since Leaving

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford will have the opportunity to play in against the Celtics in Boston for the first time since leaving.

Justin Grasso

by

Sailingdoc

76ers vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics for the final time this season.

Justin Grasso

by

jammyk

76ers' Brett Brown Shocked Matisse Thybulle Didn't Get 2020 Rising Stars Nod

76ers head coach Brett Brown admitted he was shocked that his rookie, Matisse Thybulle, did not make the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle's Agent Put Rookie in Tough Spot After 2020 Rising Stars Snub

After getting left out of the 2020 Rising Stars game, 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle saw his agent put out an interesting statement on the coaches who snubbed him.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: Boston Lists Kemba Walker as Questionable for Saturday

The Boston Celtics have added Kemba Walkers to the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers Still Interested in Pistons' Langston Galloway

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers still have interest in Pistons guard, Langston Galloway.

Justin Grasso

2020 Rising Stars Game: Matisse Thybulle Experiences First NBA Snub

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has received his first taste of an NBA snub as it is reported he has not been chosen for the 2020 Rising Stars Game.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Road Struggles Continue as They Fall to the Hawks on Thursday

The 76ers took another loss on the road Thursday. This time, it was to the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Named NBA All-Star For Second Straight Season

Philadelphia 76ers third-year veteran Ben Simmons has been named an NBA All-Star for the second-straight season.

Justin Grasso