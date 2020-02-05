NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Have Interest in Pistons' Markieff Morris

As of late, the Philadelphia 76ers have been getting busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline. For the last couple of months, the Sixers have been on the hunt for help with perimeter shooting. Unfortunately, they couldn't strike a deal early.

With the NBA trade deadline less than a day away, though, the Sixers are quickly running out of time. So at this point, Elton Brand and the front office are working the phones and throwing out some feelers for available shooters.

For a while, it seemed like the Sixers had tons of interest in reuniting with Robert Covington, but that's no longer an option. So the attention has shifted elsewhere. On Tuesday, the Sixers were reportedly looking into Chicago's Denzel Valentine.

And on Wednesday a new name has hit the market with Detroit Pistons power forward, Markieff Morris becoming available. The 30-year-old veteran hasn't generated a ton of buzz as of late, but it seems like Detroit is committing to a fire sale. Therefore, the 2011 first-round pick is on the table for those teams that are interested.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Detroit has received a handful of calls inquiring about the forward, and the Sixers are among those teams who are interested along with the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and Celtics.

While the Sixers have shown tons of interest in a potential backup shooting guard, Morris' long-range numbers do make him an intriguing prospect for Philly. In 42 games this season, Morris has averaged eleven points-per-game off the bench, while shooting a career-high of 39-percent from three.

