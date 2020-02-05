All76ers
Top Stories
News

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Have Interest in Pistons' Markieff Morris

Justin Grasso

As of late, the Philadelphia 76ers have been getting busy ahead of the NBA trade deadline. For the last couple of months, the Sixers have been on the hunt for help with perimeter shooting. Unfortunately, they couldn't strike a deal early.

With the NBA trade deadline less than a day away, though, the Sixers are quickly running out of time. So at this point, Elton Brand and the front office are working the phones and throwing out some feelers for available shooters.

For a while, it seemed like the Sixers had tons of interest in reuniting with Robert Covington, but that's no longer an option. So the attention has shifted elsewhere. On Tuesday, the Sixers were reportedly looking into Chicago's Denzel Valentine.

And on Wednesday a new name has hit the market with Detroit Pistons power forward, Markieff Morris becoming available. The 30-year-old veteran hasn't generated a ton of buzz as of late, but it seems like Detroit is committing to a fire sale. Therefore, the 2011 first-round pick is on the table for those teams that are interested.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Detroit has received a handful of calls inquiring about the forward, and the Sixers are among those teams who are interested along with the Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, and Celtics.

While the Sixers have shown tons of interest in a potential backup shooting guard, Morris' long-range numbers do make him an intriguing prospect for Philly. In 42 games this season, Morris has averaged eleven points-per-game off the bench, while shooting a career-high of 39-percent from three.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Al Horford Admits Sixers' Locker Room Has 'Stuff Going On'

Sixers veteran Al Horford hints at the team having potential locker room concerns.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Nearing Return, Out vs. Bucks on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson is getting close to returning, but not close enough to face the Bucks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: A Robert Covington Reunion Won't Happen After All

The Sixers had strong interest in trading for Robert Covington. But the former 76ers' shooting guard is on his way to Houston.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Philly's a Potential Landing Spot for Bulls' Denzel Valentine

The Sixers reportedly have interest in Chicago Bulls shooting guard, Denzel Valentine.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: Zhaire Smith, Mike Scott Drawing Minimal Interest

As the Sixers approach the trade deadline, it sounds like their most sell-able players in Zhaire Smith and Mike Scott aren't drawing too much interest.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: Who Potentially Played Their Last Minutes With Sixers?

The NBA Trade Deadline is on its way. Which Sixers player(s) potentially played their last game on Monday night?

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Sixers Trade Target Luke Kennard is Likely Headed Elsewhere

Last month, the Sixers were linked to Detroit Pistons guard, Luke Kennard. As the deadline nears, it looks like Philly is out of the running for his services.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Get Torched by Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat on Monday

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler had a field day against his old team as the Miami Heat destroyed the Sixers on Monday night.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Rumors: A Deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic Seems Unlikely

With the NBA Trade Deadline coming up, the Sixers were linked to Bogdan Bogdanovic at some point. However, it doesn't seem likely a deal between the Kings and the Sixers happens.

Justin Grasso