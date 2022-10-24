Pacers Injury Report: Will Myles Turner Face Sixers on Monday?

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court on Monday night. Just last Tuesday, the Sixers debuted against the Boston Celtics to help open the 2022-2023 NBA season. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, the defending Eastern Conference Champions entered Tuesday’s game with a chip on their shoulder and sent the Sixers home 0-1.

Since their first loss, the Sixers struggled to bounce back. In a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, the 76ers came up short after failing to complete a comeback on the final possession. And despite being the favorites over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, the Sixers were upset by a young team that many believe didn’t have a chance to win.

Now, the Sixers are set to host the Indiana Pacers on Monday night for the first time. Once again, the Sixers are healthy. Although a couple of their players have been working on getting over minor setbacks, the 76ers have an empty injury report for Monday’s game.

The same can’t be said for the visiting Pacers.

The Indiana Injury Report

Daniel Theis

Last year, Theis started the season with the Houston Rockets before reuniting with the Boston Celtics. After wrapping up a championship run with Boston last year, Theis was traded once again to the Indiana Pacers in the deal that netted Boston Malcolm Brogdon.

Lately, Theis has been dealing with knee soreness. He missed the Pacers’ entire preseason and wasn’t ready and available for the season opener. It seems the soreness is lingering, as Theis will not make his season debut quite yet on Monday. According to Indiana’s injury report, the veteran center has already been ruled out for the matchup against the Sixers.

Myles Turner

During a pregame warmup, the veteran center Myles Turner rolled his ankle after landing on a ball boy’s foot. According to the Pacers, Turner is dealing with an ankle sprain. As a result, he missed the Pacers’ opener last week.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Turner would miss at least one week due to his sprain. At this point, it’s clear that Turner will not be on the floor to face the Sixers as he hasn’t been cleared to return and make his debut just yet.

