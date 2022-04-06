Justin Anderson Crashes Joel Embiid's Postgame Interview

Tuesday night was just another shift in the office for the Philadelphia 76ers center, Joel Embiid. As the big man has been on a tear all season long, he's once again in the conversation to potentially win the NBA's MVP award.

And on Tuesday, Embiid continued to remind voters that he belongs at the front of the race if they had him slipping out of the picture as the season winds down.

Coming off of a 44-point outing against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, Embiid went into Indiana on Tuesday with nothing to lose. Since the Sixers had already clinched their spot in the playoffs, all Embiid had to do was continue to build on his personal MVP campaign.

The five-time All-Star played the entire first quarter and went 4-8 from the field, producing nine points. Embiid was 8-10 from the field in the second quarter and 2-3 from the charity stripe, collecting 18 points in just seven minutes.

After a 27-point first half, Embiid kept his foot on the gas after the intermission. In his next ten minutes on the court, Embiid went 5-8 from the field and tacked on another 12 points to his total.

Considering the Sixers were dominating the Pacers by as much as 27 points in the third quarter, it seemed Embiid's night might end early. But the Sixers' defense didn't look sharp on Tuesday, and a 40-point third-quarter rally allowed the Pacers to cut deep into Philadelphia's lead.

Embiid had the opportunity to keep it going in the fourth quarter. As he checked in for another nine minutes, the Sixers big man put up six more points before the Sixers put the Pacers away with a 131-122 victory.

Justin Anderson Crashes the Postgame

After wrapping up his night following a 38-minute shift, Embiid finished Tuesday's game with 45 points. It was his second-straight 40-plus point outing.

During Embiid's postgame interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, former Sixers guard and current Pacers veteran Justin Anderson grabbed the headset microphone that Embiid was wearing to send a message to viewers.

"Give him the damn MVP," said Anderson on Tuesday. While the race to become the NBA's Most Valuable Player is coming down to the wire, Embiid has some stiff competition, with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dominating as well.

But if Embiid continues to play the way he's been playing, he'll have a great case to win the award when the voting process begins.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.