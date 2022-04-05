The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have much to play for at this point in the year. After picking up a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, the Sixers officially clinched their spot in the 2022 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

At this point, the Sixers are playing for seeding in the postseason. And their regular season continues on Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers. Going into Tuesday’s game, the Sixers are totally healthy and will miss just a few players as they are G League assignees.

On the other end, the Pacers have a lot of injuries they are currently battling through. With tip-off just hours away, the Pacers have seven players listed with an injury. Three of which are questionable, while the other four are already ruled out.

Who’s Out for Indiana?

TJ Warren, who’s appeared on the court for just four games since last season, found out last month that he wouldn’t return to the court to make his 2021-2022 season debut at all. Therefore, Warren will be among four Pacers who will miss Tuesday’s game.

Chris Duarte, Myles Turner, and the veteran guard Ricky Rubio also will miss the Tuesday night matchup against Philly as they continue to heal up at this point in the year.

Could Malcolm Brogdon Play?

As for the three players that are listed as questionable, they’ll likely be considered game-time decisions for Tuesday. Goga Bitadze, who is dealing with a sore foot, was listed as questionable as early as Monday night.

Meanwhile, the former Sixers guard T.J. McConnell has been upgraded to questionable for the first time in a long time. The last time McConnell took the court was on December 1 against Atlanta. After checking in for three minutes, McConnell left the matchup and had to get surgery on his right wrist.

Last but certainly not least, Pacers standout Malcolm Brogdon could make his return on Tuesday as well. The last time Brogdon saw the court was on March 18 against the Houston Rockets. After missing the Pacers’ last eight games, Brogdon has been finally upgraded to questionable and could make his return against the Sixers on Tuesday.

