Pacers Mic'd up T.J. McConnell Trash Talking his Former Sixers Teammates

Justin Grasso

For the last few seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed the company of an undersized scrappy guard named T.J. McConnell. While McConnell meant a lot to the Sixers and their organization as a whole, it was time for them both to part ways this past offseason.

McConnell ended up landing himself a deal with the Indiana Pacers. Although he wouldn't go there as a starter, Indiana was well-aware of McConnell's hustle and leadership. Therefore, the Pacers decided to bring him on board with a two-year contract.

While McConnell is missed in Philly this season, most are finally getting used to him being an opponent, rather than a part of the Philadelphia 76ers. And now that he's on the other side of the spectrum, it makes a regular old matchup with Indiana much more enjoyable.

The first time the Sixers played the Pacers on the road this season, McConnell was overheard talking smack to Sixers' veteran, Kyle O'Quinn. So this time around, the Pacers came up with the idea to mic up McConnell to broadcast how he acts going against his former teammates.

Just as expected, the 27-year-old guard from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, did not disappoint.

Some highlights from the short clip include McConnell's banter with Sixers' head coach, Brett Brown. Although Brown is typically fired up and about his business during the game, McConnell has pretty much earned to right to be able to joke with his former coach.

Therefore, when Brett Brown got slapped with a technical foul early on in the game, McConnell rushed over to say, "Anna wants a new couch, and you just took that from her."

The Pacers' guard was referring to Brown's wife while playing off of a reoccurring joke Brett Brown uses when discussing getting fined in the NBA. Typically, Brown would say, "If I gave my opinion [on the referees], I wouldn't be able to afford a new sofa."

McConnell then went on to throw some verbal jabs at Sixers' third-year guard, Furkan Korkmaz. As he took notice to Furkan's sneakers, the Pacers' guard was not a fan. "His shoes are terrible," he said while sitting on the bench.

Then, when McConnell made it back out onto the court, he asked Korkmaz if losing a bet forced him to wear the bright shoes. For the record, Korkmaz typically wears bright neon colors on game night.

Last but not least, McConnell decided to troll Sixers' star guard, Ben Simmons, by talking about the College Football National Championship. Considering Simmons went to LSU, McConnell referred to himself as "a huge Clemson fan" on Monday night. As expected, Simmons didn't have any response to McConnell's banter, as he usually remains strictly about his business while on the court.

