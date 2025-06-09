Patrick Beverley Takes Shot at Sixers Star During Hall of Fame Rant
With his days in the NBA likely behind him, Patrick Beverley has followed the path of many current and former players and broken into podcasting. While talking about the criteria for the Hall of Fame, the journeyman guard seeming took a jab at one key member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Beverley had longtime NBA forward Stephen Jackson on his show a guest, to which the two got to talking about the Hall of Fame. In his rant, Beverley brought up Paul George as an example of a current player who many feel is well on his way to receiving such an honor. He follows up by taking a bit of a shot at the All-Star forward, saying that if he's a clear choice then countless others should be as well.
"People say Paul George right," Beverley said. "You hear a lot of people say yes he is. And I'm looking at it like well if he's a Hall of Famer, [Stephen Jackson] for sure a Hall of Famer. Lou Will is for sure a Hall of Famer. I'm trying to see like what's the stipulations."
Not having a championship on his resumé impacts his case, but overall, an argument could be made for PG to reach the Hall of Fame. He's been one of the top players in his generation for some time and was "the guy" on multiple high-level teams. George also has an impressive list of personal accolades that includes being a nine-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA, four-time All-Defense, and one-time Most Improved Player.
Beverley using George as an example in this debate is noteworthy given their history. The two were teammates for a short period of time, spending two seasons together with the LA Clippers.