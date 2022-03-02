Paul Millsap Confirms Sixers Showed Interest Way Before the Trade

Paul Millsap was nearly a member of the Philadelphia 76ers at the start of the 2021-2022 NBA season. However, it took a little longer for him to get there.

During the 2021 offseason, Millsap wrapped up a four-year stint with the Denver Nuggets. The former four-time All-Star was coming off a one-year contract with the Nuggets. After averaging a little under ten points per game in 2020-2021, Millsap was set to hit the free agency market.

At this stage in his career, Millsap isn't going to be the focal point of a team. Instead, he's entered the veteran locker room guy who might be able to offer some quality minutes off the bench phase of his career. Therefore, it was always in Millsap's best interest to join a championship contender.

Back in the summer, numerous teams were linked to Millsap. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers as one of the veteran's suitors. In addition, the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Minnesota Timberwolves showed interest.

Ultimately, Millsap chose the Nets. Although he thought Philadelphia would've been an ideal situation for himself -- Millsap explained to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Gina Mizell why he selected Brooklyn over the other suitors, including the Sixers.

"He said the Sixers were the first team to reach out during free agency, and he believed he would be a “perfect fit” on the roster. But he also described some personal and family matters — including a baby on the way — ”that really clouded my judgment at that time” before he signed with Brooklyn instead. “Honestly, I was going through some stuff, and the decision-making was not at its greatest,” Millsap told The Inquirer. “What happened, happened. … At that time, I really didn’t know if I was going to play then or come back during the second half of the season.”

Millsap's time in Brooklyn was forgettable. He averaged 11 minutes on the floor, playing in 24 games. He registered eight-straight DNPs before appearing in what became his final game with the Nets on January 13.

For 16-straight games, Millsap was inactive and away from the Nets. It seemed inevitable he would get bought out or waived, but Millsap ended up being the second piece in Philadelphia's blockbuster trade to land James Harden.

What does the future hold for Millsap in Philadelphia? It's unclear at the moment, even for Millsap himself. So far, he's averaged 11 minutes on the floor through four games. Regardless of what's in store for the veteran, he mentioned he feels comfortable and confident as a member of the 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.