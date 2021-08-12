Reed, Springer Talk Playing Alongside Tyrese Maxey

It did not take long for Tyrese Maxey to become a fan favorite in Philadelphia. Between his easy-going personality and hard-nosed work ethic, he is an easy player to root for.

Not only has Maxey won over the fans, but the locker room as well. Multiple teammates praised him for his work behind the scenes and desire to learn all throughout last season.

The former first-round pick was the biggest standout in the Sixers' opening game of Summer League. Along with showcasing his offensive arsenal, he also displayed growth as a facilitator.

Following the victory on Monday, players praised Maxey for his work on both ends of the floor. First was Paul Reed, who said he enjoys playing alongside a player like Maxey.

"Maxey, he's an elite scorer, a certified bucket. Playing with a guy like Maxey, you don't have to do too much. He's going to take care of a lot. He's so elite, and he's getting better at passing. It's fun to play with him," said Reed.

Later on, Jaden Springer gave his thoughts on sharing the floor with Maxey after his debut in a Sixers' uniform. He too, praised Maxey for his work on the court and enjoyed playing alongside him.

"It's great to play with a guy like [Maxey]. He brings the energy, competitiveness and is someone you want to have as your teammate," Springer said Monday.

While the team is in Vegas, Maxey will be looked upon to lead the Sixers' young players. Luckily for him, he is a natural leader on the floor. With the endless effort he brings from the moment he steps out there, Maxey is great at setting the tone for the rest of the group.

Summer League is a perfect opportunity for Maxey to grow as a leader on the floor. The team is going to need that from him moving forward, as he currently sits at backup point guard in the depth chart.

For someone due for a larger role this season, Maxey could not have had a better showing to kick off his sophomore campaign.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.