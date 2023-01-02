Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are finally back to full health. While their young rising star Tyrese Maxey is working his way back to one hundred percent, he’s set to take the court once again on Monday when the Sixers face the New Orleans Pelicans.

The two starters, James Harden and PJ Tucker, will also be back in the fold for the 76ers on Monday after they both missed last Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Barring any unexpected setbacks before the game, the Sixers will have everybody except for their two-way players available to face the Pelicans.

As for visitors, they are in a different position. When the Sixers and the Pelicans battled it out last Friday, New Orleans missed their key starter Brandon Ingram, who’s been dealing with a toe injury lately.

Without Ingram, the Pelicans still found a lot of success as the star duo of Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum combined for 78 points in the 11-point win over Philadelphia.

While Ingram could be working his way back out on the floor, the veteran sharpshooter will remain sidelined on Monday night.

For the last 17 games, Ingram’s been off the floor for the Pelicans. The last time he appeared in a game was during the Pelicans’ November 25 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Other Injury Notes

E.J. Liddell is ruled out due to right knee ACL injury recovery

Larry Nance Jr. is ruled out because of neck spasms

Dereon Seabron is with New Orleans’ G League team

