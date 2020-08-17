SI.com
Philadelphia 76ers' 2020 NBA Draft Picks are set

Justin Grasso

Years ago, all the Philadelphia 76ers had to look forward to at the end of a regular season was the NBA Draft Lottery, along with the draft itself. With former General Manager Sam Hinkie running the show, his infamous 'Process' in Philly meant trading for many draft picks, while trying to get those acquired picks to become as high as possible through tanking seasons.

Nowadays, that's no longer a goal for the 76ers. As the team ended up with two home-grown superstars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons through the draft, the Sixers eventually changed plans and started using picks to acquire talent to surround Embiid and Simmons with while trying to compete for a championship.

This year, the Sixers will gear up for their third-straight postseason run. So at the moment, they aren't focused on the 2020 NBA Draft, which will happen in October. However, as the league gears up for the NBA Draft Lottery, which is set to take place virtually on August 20, the Sixers already know where they will select their new set of rookies this offseason.

The Sixers' Draft Order

1. Round 1, Pick 21 (via OKC)

2. Round 2, Pick 34 (via ATL)

3. Round 2, Pick 36 (via NYK)

4. Round 2, Pick 49 

5. Round 2, Pick 58 (via ORL)

As we know, the Sixers lucked up with the Oklahoma City Thunder's winning ways this season. Shockingly, Chris Paul and the Thunder had quite the year after it was assumed they wouldn't amount to much without Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

But Oklahoma City did well this season, and they did well enough not to have the opportunity to pick up their Top-20 protected first-round pick. Now, the Sixers will possess a first-round pick, plus four second-rounders. It will be interesting to see which selections they keep -- and what comes out of the ones they don't if they choose to make some moves before selection time. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

