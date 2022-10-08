Skip to main content
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard

The Sixers are bringing a new guard to town.

The Philadelphia 76ers are adding another point guard to the organization. According to The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann, the Sixers intend to bring in former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. Per Hofmann, McClung joins the organization on an Exhibit-10 deal.

With an Exhibit-10 deal in place, McClung is expected to play for the Sixers’ NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. 

By landing with the Sixers’ organization, McClung joins his fourth NBA team. After spending two years in college at Georgetown and transferring to Texas Tech, McClung finished up his NCAA career in 2021. After entering the NBA Draft, McClung went undrafted.

The young guard joined the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021 Summer League run. While he inked a deal with the Lakers, he was waived and eventually signed with LA’s G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

By December last season, McClung landed a ten-day contract with the Chicago Bulls. Days later, he was assigned to their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Once his contract with Chicago ran out, McClung returned to the South Bay Lakers, where he found success for the rest of the G League season by earning G League Rookie of the Year honors. 

McClung would sign a two-way deal with the Lakers but became a free agent during the 2022 offseason. While he played with the Lakers’ Summer League team at the start, he landed a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Considering the contract was non-guaranteed, McClung was released by the Warriors earlier this week.

Now, he lands with the Delaware Blue Coats via the Sixers. Last year, McClung appeared in 27 G League games. He averaged 21 points in 36 minutes on the court. The rookie drained 46 percent of his shots and knocked down 37 percent of his threes. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

