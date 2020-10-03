It's official -- Doc Rivers is the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Last week, Rivers was heading into the 2020 offseason with the intent of coaching the Los Angeles Clippers for an eighth season next year. Then suddenly, on Monday, the Clippers had a change of heart and parted ways with the veteran coach.

Not even two hours after the announcing of his firing, Rivers and his representatives were fielding calls from the Sixers as they were interested and looking to wrap up the month-plus long search for a head coach.

Back in August, the 76ers ended a seven-year stint with Brett Brown as the head coach. After considering a handful of candidates, most notably Ty Lue, Mike D'Antoni, and Billy Donovan, the 76ers' front office ended up fast-tracking Rivers' hiring.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doc Rivers to Philadelphia as the new head coach of the 76ers," said Sixers General Manager Elton Brand on Saturday. "Doc is one of the most respected and accomplished head coaches in the NBA."

"I believe Doc can help us unlock our full potential on the floor and further our pursuit of an NBA championship. I also respect and appreciate that his impact extends far beyond the basketball court as he truly embraces the platform he has to drive positive change in society. Doc is a great fit for our team and city, and I’m excited for what the future holds with him as our head coach.”

Rivers, who wrapped up his 21st season as an NBA head coach this year, has a record of 943-681, carrying the second-most amount of wins among active NBA coaches. He previously coached the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA Championship in 2008.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to be joining a world-class franchise, a franchise whose legend inspired my nickname,” Rivers said in a statement. “This is a city that loves sports and loves their teams. It's a city that values hard work, and that is exactly what we are going to do and who we are going to be. We are ready to do good things in Philadelphia."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_