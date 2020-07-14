Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently made a significant adjustment to the team's starting lineup this week. After seeing second-year guard Shake Milton have a breakout stint before the NBA's suspension, Brown thought he earned a spot in the starting lineup.

And in order to make Milton the team's starting point guard, the two-time All-Star Ben Simmons needed to switch positions.

As of Monday, Brett Brown revealed Ben Simmons has been playing at the power forward position throughout the first few practices down in the Orlando bubble.

Many assumed that switching Simmons from being the team's starting point guard to somewhere else on the court would frustrate the young star. However, Brown mentioned that Simmons has handled the change like a "superstar."

And on Tuesday, Simmons confirmed he's totally fine with the change of position. In fact, the third-year star couldn't care less about position titles. "I'm a basketball player," Simmons said on Tuesday morning following practice.

"At the end of the day, if you put me on the floor, I'll make anything happen. Whether it's plays, buckets, stops, I'll guard anybody one through five. I'll run the floor, and I'll get to the rim, I can score with the ball -- I make plays happen. Wherever you put me, one through five, it's going to happen. I don't really look at it as a title of position."

Never one to lack confidence in his proven skill set, Simmons seems more than satisfied with his tweaked role within the starting lineup. And the versatile superstar believes in Shake Milton as the team's starting point guard as well. "He plays really well," Simmons stated on Tuesday.

"He's got a high IQ; he gets to the rim, he can finish. He's just somebody you can play with, and you can say something to him, and he will put it in the play and try it out. That's what you need in somebody like Shake. He's developing still, and he's come a long way since the first day I've seen him play -- he's only getting better."

While Brett Brown won't fully commit to using the starting lineup containing Milton at point guard and Simmons at power forward for the remainder of the season just yet, it sounds like the Sixers are happily leaning towards permanently keeping the change. At the moment, though, it's still early. And a lot can change over the next couple of weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_