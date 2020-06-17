All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers: Blue Coats' Christ Koumadje Named NBA G League DPOY

Justin Grasso

The Delaware Blue Coats might be disappointed that the NBA G League's season has ended prematurely. But the Coats and the Philadelphia 76ers can be thrilled with the fact that their rookie center Christ Koumadje has been named the G League's Defensive Player of the Year during his debut season on the block. 

After wrapping up the season prematurely, the Blue Coats finished out the year with a record of 22-21, which ranked sixth in the G League's Eastern Conference. Despite nearly falling below .500, it was far from a disappointing season for Delaware.

As the purpose of the G League is to allow young and inexperienced players to develop their game, the Blue Coats had a few players who had individual seasons worth paying attention to. And the big man, Christ Koumadje, was one of them.

The seven-four 23-year-old rookie out of Florida State had quite the season on the defensive side of the ball. In 33 games this year, Koumadje played an average of 26.4 minutes. While his 11.3 points-per-game was impressive, his average of 7.1 defensive rebounds and 4.2 blocks-per-game made the big man a clear standout at the developmental level and an obvious candidate for the G League's Defensive Player of the Year honors. 

Koumadje's Delaware teammate, Norvel Pelle, scored the NBA contract midway through the 2019-2020 season for his impressive rim protection at both levels. But if Koumadje can make another run at the DPOY award in the G League next season, it will only be a matter of time before he gets an opportunity in the big league.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Philadelphia 76ers to Recognize Juneteenth Starting Friday

Starting Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers' Managing Group, HBSE, intend to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Finally Got His Driver's License

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid announced on Twitter Tuesday that he finally got his driver's license.

Justin Grasso

Where Will Philadelphia 76ers Stay While in Orlando?

The Philadelphia 76ers will fly out to Orlando, Florida next month to continue the rest of the regular season and compete in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: Gary Vider Recounts His Memories as an impostor SI Kid Interviewer

Imagine being able to meet and interview your favorite celebrities as a kid for Sports Illustrated, but you don't work for Sports Illustrated, and your dad is just playing the part. That was comedian Gary Vider's childhood.

SI Wire

Report: 76ers Managing Partners Still Interested in Mets Despite Steelers Stake

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer are reportedly still interested in buying MLB's New York Mets even after acquiring a small stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Could See Fewer Minutes When NBA Season Resumes

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown expects Ben Simmons to be available next month when the NBA season resumes -- but will the Sixers' guard see fewer minutes upon his return?

Justin Grasso

Where Does Embiid Rank Among No. 3 Overall Picks in NBA History?

Back in 2014, the Philadelphia 76ers spent the No. 3 overall pick on center, Joel Embiid. Where does that selection rank among other No. 3 overall picks in NBA history?

Justin Grasso

Zhaire Smith Feels Good About 2020 Season With Blue Coats

Philadelphia 76ers first-round pick Zhaire Smith spent a lot time in the G League with the Blue Coats this past year. And the second-year guard feels good about his progress.

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: How Josh Allen and Matt Ryan Are Approaching This Offseason

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills have fairly different approaches in how they are preparing their teams.

SI Wire

Charles Barkley Calls 76ers Sleeper Team for NBA Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley recently considered the Philadelphia 76ers a sleeper team as the 2020 NBA Playoffs approach.

Justin Grasso