Philadelphia 76ers: Blue Coats Notes After Win vs. Raptors 905

What stood out for the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday?

With the Philadelphia 76ers off for the night on Thursday, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, took the court at home to host the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, Raptors 905.

Recently, the Sixers added a now-former member of Raptors 905. As the Sixers wanted to add guard depth in the absence of Tyrese Maxey and James Harden, they went out and signed Saben Lee to a two-way contract after waiving Michael Foster Jr.

While Thursday night could’ve been an opportunity for Lee to play against his most recent former team after making his Blue Coats debut earlier this week, the two-way guard was not with the Blue Coats on Thursday.

Following his Delaware debut on Tuesday night, Lee hit the road and joined the Sixers for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Therefore, Delaware relied on Philly’s two-way forward Julian Champagnie and the standout guard Mac McClung to take care of business on Thursday as they went on to defeat Raptors 905 with a score of 127-117.

The Battle of the Brothers

The aforementioned Champagnie has spent the last couple of weeks with the Sixers’ main roster, but the Blue Coats had access to him this week as he’s played in two-straight games for Delaware.

On Thursday, Champagnie had an opportunity to face his twin brother, Justin, who has a two-way contract with the Raptors.

The sibling rivalry was close, but Julian had the upper hand on Thursday. While Justin Champagnie had 22 points on 17 shots playing nearly half of the amount of time Julian Champagnie checked in, Delaware’s Champagnie snagged a game-high of 27 points, knocking down 12 of his 22 shots.

Both brothers produced a double-double by grabbing ten rebounds a piece.

McClung Does a Bit of Everything

Former Texas Tech guard Mac McClung has been a standout scorer on offense for the Blue Coats so far this year. In ten games, McClung has averaged 22 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

On Thursday night, McClung checked in for a little over 35 minutes. While he struggled from deep, missing all five of his shots from beyond the arc, McClung still produced 21 points for the Blue Coats.

In addition to scoring, the veteran guard collected ten rebounds and dished out ten assists, notching his first triple-double of the season.

Other Notes

Former Sixers two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. flashed some playmaking as he totaled five assists in 38 minutes. He was also one rebound shy of a double-double.

Skylar Mays created some offensive dominance off the bench. Draining 50 percent of his shots from the field, Mays scored 26 points off the bench, which was more than any single player on the Raptors’ roster for the night.

The Blue Coats advanced to 5-5 in Showcase Cup play. With that record, Delaware ties with the Long Island Nets, trailing the College Park Skyhawks, Capital City Go-Go, and the Maine Celtics.

