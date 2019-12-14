PHILADELPHIA, PA -- This year's NBA season has been full of reunions for the Philadelphia 76ers. Since they've allowed Elton Brand to take over the personnel moves last year, the player-turned-general manager decided to make a few statement trades and signings over the past year.

By the time the 2018-2019 season wrapped up, the Sixers were fitting to look like a much different team in 2019 because they were on the verge of losing a lot of players to free agency. We saw the return of Jimmy Butler last month as he came back with the Miami Heat. That didn't go so well for the former Sixer.

Then a few weeks back, one of the original 'processors' T.J. McConnell made his return and received tons of love from the Sixers fans in attendance. And on Friday night with the New Orleans Pelicans in town, the former Sixers' veteran leader JJ Redick made his way back to South Philly once again. As expected, Philly embraced Redick with love.

He wasn't in Philly for a long time, but during the two seasons he was here, Redick managed to average career-high numbers in points-per-game. However, his main job didn't revolve solely around scoring.

Being that the Sixers were a young team that had star power, but not much playoff experience, the veteran Redick was brought in to help get the team as Brett Brown explained it, "over the hump."

Philly enjoyed Redick -- and the feeling was reciprocal. Although Redick expressed interest in wanting to finish out his career with the Sixers, he made a better business move and signed a wealthy two-year contract to take on the same role with a young New Orleans Pelicans team.

Though he left, there's no hard feeling between the 76ers and JJ Redick. But to say that Sixers' head coach Brett Brown doesn't miss the 35-year-old guard would be a fib. Before Friday night's matchup between the 76ers and the Pelicans, the 76ers' head coach had a lot of good things to say about Redick.

"It's tough to explain," Brown said in regards to Redick's impact during his time with the Sixers. "[His play] is unique. He just helped balance the floor." Brown also went on to describe how Redick used to help dictate play calls, and because of his absence, the Sixers aren't exactly the same. "We didn't boast that type of player on this year's team -- we're just different [this season].

While Redick issued the Sixers an aggressive look to the opposition when it comes to three-point shots, Brown wasn't looking to rave all about the veteran's game. As a teammate, leader, and a friend, Redick held a lot of value towards the 76ers organization.

"He's smart; he's a good guy," Brown said. "[Redick] takes pride in the detail of things. He is highly competitive. There's self-awareness, humility, and a skillset; it's an incredible package. Personally, I miss him. He was instrumental in a phase -- a stage where we were just trying to get over the hump."

The Sixers no longer need Redick on their roster to win games. However, that's not to say they couldn't use Redick once again. As a sharpshooter from long range, Redick could be of great value for the Sixers off the bench moving forward for Philly. And rumors are floating around that he's available for the right price.

Considering the words of Coach Brown regarding Redick on Friday night, it sure sounds like the Sixers' head coach would welcome back Redick with open arms. A reunion seems like a long-shot, but if the Sixers feel they can't get 'over the hump' this year, as Brown would call it, they could always bring the 14-year veteran back in the mix. After all, the Sixers' head coach and players admittedly miss having him around.