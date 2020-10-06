During his previous stint as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers had a role beyond leading the team from the sidelines. Being one of the front office executives with Los Angeles, Rivers had a say in personnel moves. With the Philadelphia 76ers, however, he takes on a supposed lesser role.

Last week, when Rivers and the Sixers agreed to a deal, sources confirmed Rivers' job title doesn't come with any front office responsibilities attached. Just because he's not striking the Sixers' front office deals, though, doesn't mean Rivers won't have any type of say in personnel decisions.

Before the Sixers' 2020 season concluded, Philly's front office was viewed as a collaborative environment, as many voices mattered when it came to decision-making. After realizing the collaborative days didn't work, Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer gave General Manager Elton Brand the power of having the final say.

But just because Brand and the Sixers wrapped up the collaborative front office approach doesn't mean the third-year GM isn't going to respect Rivers' input. On Monday, as Rivers arrived in Camden, New Jersey, for his introductory press conference, the veteran head coach confirmed that just because he's not technically a front office executive, it doesn't mean he's out of the loop in the front office.

"We'll (Brand, Rivers) work together," Rivers stated. "That's one of the things that was so exciting about this job, to have that opportunity with Elton. I think we have a chance to build something greater than just on the court; I think it actually starts off the court. We have to get that part right, so that's exciting. I think Elton and I, we have a chance to form an amazing partnership together, and we'll go from there."

Before the Sixers hired Rivers, Brand and the team's Managing Partners have been re-evaluating the front office. Changes are expected to be made, and there have even been some rumors of the organization bringing in somebody to work under Brand potentially. Perhaps, with Rivers' addition, the Sixers won't need to go that route as they now have an experienced executive in the building.

