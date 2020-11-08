76ers Hire Former Pacers Assistant Popeye Jones

Former Indiana Pacers assistant coach Popeye Jones is set to join Doc Rivers' Philadelphia 76ers staff ahead of the 2020-2021 NBA season, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Jones becomes one of several assistants that Rivers added over the last couple of weeks. The 50-year-old former second-round pick got his start in the NBA as a player back in 1993 with the Dallas Mavericks.

He remained in the NBA for eleven seasons, picking up stints with the Mavs, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, and the Golden State Warriors. Following his playing days, Jones took a few seasons off before pursuing a career in coaching.

In 2007, Jones picked up a player development role for his former team, the Dallas Mavericks. By 2010, he was hired as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets (the New Jersey Nets first). After spending a few seasons with the Nets, Jones eventually found himself a long-term position with the Indiana Pacers.

For the last seven seasons, Jones served as a Pacers assistant. As Indiana made changes to its coaching staff with the firing of Nate McMillan, the Pacers' organization began to clean house as assistants are leaving for jobs elsewhere. Jones joins longtime Pacers assistant Dan Burke in heading over to Doc Rivers' staff with the Sixers.

Since hiring Doc Rivers back in September, the Sixers have put together a solid staff. In addition to Popeye Jones, the Sixers will also have Dave Joerger, Dan Burke, Sam Cassell, and Brian Adams coaching from the bench during the 2020-2021 season.

